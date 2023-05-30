Global Telecom Network Infrastructure Market Size To Grow USD 168.5 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.8%

New York, United States , May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Telecom Network Infrastructure Market Size is to grow from USD 95.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 168.5 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% % during the forecast period.

To transfer audio, video, or data messages from one node to another over several network hops, the telecom network architecture is a physical network made up of a collection of nodes connected by connections. These technologies allow for the analog or digital transfer of electromagnetic or optical signals and are two-way transmission methods. Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) demand and cloud-based solutions in commercial enterprises and the healthcare sector, among other industries, require the wide adoption of wireless telecom network infrastructure for employees to access information, send and receive emails, take part in teleconferences, and advance joint ventures. Due to rising smartphone sales worldwide and increased usage of mobile internet and data-intensive apps, there is now a large amount of data flow. The remarkable growth of data traffic indicates that the construction of global communication infrastructure will quicken. Additionally, the increased usage of smartphones in rural regions and the rise in digital literacy have forced telecom carriers to establish robust telecom infrastructure to provide improved cellular coverage, especially in growing and rising countries like India and China.

The growing demand for greater cellular coverage is anticipated to be the primary driver of overall demand for telecom network infrastructure solutions. Governments promoting 5G broadband services are enticing people to utilize base stations since they are easy to set up and offer a dependable connection. The expansion of several services is anticipated as high-speed internet becomes more widely available in urban areas. Additionally, the rising usage of faster internet connections and smartphones is driving the demand for telecom network infrastructure solutions. Furthermore, Growth in the telecom network infrastructure industry has been hampered by several problems, including general business model change, interoperability issues, skilled labor scarcity, and the development of cybercriminals with easy access to sensitive data and information. Additionally, the key issue impeding the growth of the telecom infrastructure market is the high cost of implementing strategies and time-consuming procedures. Inconsistency in the distribution of spectrum may also hinder the growth of the telecom network infrastructure sector.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Telecom Network Infrastructure Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Product and Service), By Connectivity Technology (2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, & 5G), By End User (Telecom Operators and Enterprises), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032."

The product segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

The global telecom network infrastructure market is classified into many categories based on components, including products and services. The product segment will increase at a CAGR of 5.5% throughout the predicted period. because as smartphone usage for daily chores rises and digitalization is pushed throughout the world, the need for improved cellular networks has also been growing, particularly in rural and difficult-to-reach regions. By 2032, the segment share may rise as a result of the expanding need for new base stations to boost network coverage and the increased reliance on internet-based services in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 4G/LTE segment is dominating the largest market growth during the forecast period.

The market for global telecom network infrastructure is segmented into numerous segments, including 2G, 3 G, 4G/LTE, and 5G, depending on the connectivity technology. Throughout the projected period, the 4G/LTE segment held the largest market share. The advancement of 3G technology was made possible by the advent of 4G, which offers faster internet access and better cellular coverage. Given that the essential 5G infrastructure is still being installed, 4G services are predicted to continue to grow. The Indian government announced a $3 billion program in July 2022 to roll out 4G services throughout all villages in the country to accommodate the growing demand for fast internet and speed up the country's digitalization.

The enterprise segment is leading the largest market share over the forecast period.

Europe influence the global telecom network infrastructure market with the largest market growth over the forecast period

Due to efforts to increase broadband access, the European telecom network infrastructure sector saw 20 billion USD in sales. The EU's broadband strategy was recently released by the European Commission in January 2022 to drive the region's digital transformation as well as the 2025 vision of the European Gigabit Society. High-capacity networks will be used by the Broadband Europe effort to connect businesses and customers and promote innovation in products, services, and apps.

During the anticipated period, there will be growth in the Asia Pacific telecom network infrastructure market. The Chinese government and business sector support the market for telecom network infrastructure in addition to assisting telecom operators in recovering from the negative effects of COVID-19. According to projections, the rapidly evolving digital business models, world-class communications infrastructure, and outsourcing infrastructure of the Chinese market will all be advantageous.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Telecom Network Infrastructure Market include Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sprint Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Nokia Corporation Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Altiostar Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Fortinet Inc., and Others.

Recent Development

In April 2022, the new 5G infrastructure solutions from Qualcomm Technologies Inc., which also support vRAN and interoperable networks, manage the cellular ecosystem. The platform is likely shielded from damaging cyberattacks.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Telecom Network Infrastructure Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Telecom Network Infrastructure Market, By Component

Product Base Stations Macrocell Microcell Picocell Femtocell Infrastructure components Routers & Switches Access Points Firewalls



Service Network Consulting Integration & Deployment Support & Maintenance



Global Telecom Network Infrastructure Market, By Connectivity Technology

2G

3G

4G/LTE

5G

Global Telecom Network Infrastructure Market, By End Users

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

Global Telecom Network Infrastructure Market , By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



