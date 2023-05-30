Global Digital Rights Management in Media and Entertainment Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for OTT Content Drives Growth

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital rights management in media and entertainment market is expected to grow from $2.48 billion in 2022 to $2.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The digital rights management in media and entertainment market is expected to grow to $5.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.7%.

Major players in the digital rights management in media and entertainment market are Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Irdeto B.V., Apple Inc., Vitrium Systems Inc., Bitmovin Inc., Kudelski Group, Intertrust Technologies Corporation, BuyDRM Inc., Bynder, EditionGuard LLC, EZDRM Inc., Verimatrix, Oracle Corporation, Fasoo, International Business Machine Corporation, NextLabs Inc., Sony Corporation.

Digital rights management in media and entertainment is a service for protecting real-time streaming services and digital media using copyrights and license keys. It helps the delivery of media while preserving owners' authorization and privacy rights, which allows only authorized users to access media and prevents unauthorized duplication and distribution of media content.



The main enterprise sizes that use digital rights management in media and entertainment are small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) refer to non-subsidiary, independent businesses with fewer than 250 employees. The SME uses digital rights management to protect its digital information assets to enhance the privacy of the organization. It is used in various applications such as mobile content, video on demand (VOD), mobile gaming and apps, and ebook across different industry verticals such as banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), healthcare, printing, and publication educational, television and film.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in digital rights management in the media and entertainment market. Major companies operating in the market are developing advanced technologies and software to sustain their position in the market.

In March 2022, Bynder, a US-based digital asset management company, acquired GatherContent for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, both companies expand their unique, centrally-located platform's collaborative workflow and editorial processes for content creation to enable teams across industries to easily manage the entire content creation lifecycle, from visual production to text creation to approved structured content ready for distribution across all channels in an omnichannel strategy. GatherContent is a UK-based content operations platform operating in digital rights management in the media and entertainment market.



North America was the largest region in the digital rights management in media and entertainment market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the digital rights management in media and entertainment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The rising demand for OTT content is expected to propel the growth of digital rights management in the media and entertainment market going forward. Over-the-top (OTT) refers to the method of delivering digital entertainment content such as movie material via the internet as per the need and demands of specific customers.

Digital rights management in the media and entertainment in over-the-top (OTT) aids content owners in enforcing content access regulations by preventing customers from duplicating and converting content to other media formats. The content owner establishes these access policies, which specify how the content may be accessed and used.

For instance, in August 2022, according to Finder.com Comparision UK Limited, a UK-based independent comparison platform, and information service provider, in the last 12 months, 9 out of 10 Britons have utilized a streaming service. In the UK, 58% of all households have at least one streaming service subscription. This is 5% more than in 2020. Therefore, the rising demand for OTT content is driving the growth of digital rights management in the media and entertainment market.



Digital rights management in the media and entertainment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as software licenses and keys, proxy servers, user authentication, and IP authentication protocols, virtual private networks, regional restriction. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.93 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.64 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8%

