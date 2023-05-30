Sleep Apnea Implants Market is to reach USD 0.34 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 15.4 percent over the forecast period

Pune, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Food & Beverage market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the “ Sleep Apnea Implants Market ”. The Sleep Apnea Implants Market size was valued at USD 0.34 Bn in 2022. The total Sleep Apnea Implants Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 1.3 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 0.34 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 1.3 Bn. CAGR 15.4 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 279 No. of Tables 111 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered By Product Type, Indication, and End User. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Sleep Apnea Implants Market Scope and Research Methodology

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Sleep Apnea Implants Market. The Sleep Apnea Implants Market is segmented By Product Type, Indication, and End User. The Sleep Apnea Implants Market report is a guide for investors that provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive benchmarking of major market players in the market by revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence. Data for analysis of the Sleep Apnea Implants industry is collected by both primary and secondary research methods. The report is a detailed analysis of the Sleep Apnea Implants Market by country, regional and global presence. The Sleep Apnea Implants Market size was estimated through a bottom-up approach. The new Sleep Apnea Implants Market entrants were researched for growth prospects and future business outlooks. Restraints, drivers, challenges, and opportunities are provided in detail in the Sleep Apnea Implants Market report.

Sleep Apnea Implants Market Overview

Sleep apnea implants refer to discreet devices implanted in the patient ’s body to stimulate the natural breathing mechanism, open the airway, and enable oxygen flow. Sleep apnea implants aid in reducing the impact of sleep apnea and the devices are majorly used in managing moderate to severe sleep apnea. This system consists of a small device that is implanted under the skin of the chest, a breathing sensor, and a stimulation electrode that is placed around the hypoglossal nerve, which controls the movement of the tongue.

Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries Driving Sleep Apnea Implants Market

The rising demand for the medical devices industry for the manufacturing of sleep apnea implants is increasing the demand for effective treatment options. The sleep apnea implant market is growing during the forecast period and has been increasing the adoption of surgical procedures. Traditional surgical procedures for sleep apnea include invasive surgeries, which are painful and require a long recovery time period. Sleep apnea implants play a crucial role in improving airflow and reducing sleep apnea in patients who are suffering from sleep disorders. Hypoglossal neurostimulation devices have gained popularity based on their efficacy as compared to other products.

North America is expected to hold a significant growth of Sleep Apnea Implants over the Forecast Period

North America region dominates the sleep apnea implants market and held the largest revenue share in 2022. The rising prevalence of sleep apnea in the region has led to an increase in the demand for sleep apnea implants. The availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and the increasing awareness about sleep disorders is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the region.

Sleep Apnea Implants Market segments

By Product Type:

• Hypoglossal Neurostimulation Devices

• Phrenic Nerve Stimulator

• Others

By product type, the sleep apnea implants market is segmented into hypoglossal neurostimulation devices, palatal implants, bone screw systems, and phrenic nerve stimulators. Hypoglossal neurostimulation devices dominate sleep apnea implants and held the largest market share in 2022. This trend is expected to continue with an estimated 16.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

By Indication

• Obstructive Sleep Apnea

• Central Sleep Apnea

The sleep apnea implants market is segmented based on indication, with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and central sleep apnea being the two main categories. Obstructive sleep apnea accounted for the highest market share in 2022, and the growing prevalence of OSA is expected to continue driving segment growth.

By End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Others

Based on the end user, the sleep apnea implant market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The ambulatory surgical centers segment held a significant market share of more than 41% in 2021 and is projected to register a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment is attributed to the increased adoption of sleep apnea implants and implantation procedures in these healthcare facilities.

Sleep Apnea Implants Market Key Players include

• Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

• Medtronic plc

• LivaNova PLC

• Respicardia, Inc.

• ImThera Medical, Inc.

• Nyxoah SA

• Zephyr Sleep Technologies Inc.

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Compumedics Limited

• Itamar Medical Ltd.

• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

• Philips Respironics (a subsidiary of Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

• SomnoMed Ltd.

• Braebon Medical Corporation

• Apnex Medical, Inc.

• Provent Sleep Therapy LLC

• Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

• SomnoSure GmbH

• Airway Management Inc.

• Sleep Apnea Sciences Corporation

Key questions answered in the Sleep Apnea Implants Market are:

What is Sleep Apnea, Implants Market?

What was the Sleep Apnea Implants Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Sleep Apnea Implants Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Sleep Apnea Implants Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Sleep Apnea Implants Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Sleep Apnea Implants Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Sleep Apnea Implants Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Sleep Apnea Implants Market?

Which region held the largest Sleep Apnea Implants Market share?

Who are the key players in the Sleep Apnea Implants Market?

