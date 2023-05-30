Global Automated Dispensing Machines Market Report 2023: Rising Geriatric Population Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Dispensing Machines Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated dispensing machines market is expected to grow from $3.61 billion in 2022 to $3.91 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The automated dispensing machines market is expected to grow to $5.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Major players in the automated dispensing machines market are Becton Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., SciptPro LLC, Omnicell Inc., Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare System Inc., Pearson Medical Technologies LLC, Swisslog Holding Limited, Avery Weigh-Tronix, Talyst LLC, TouchPoint Medical, Tosho Inc., Takazono Corporation, McKesson Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG, and Cerner Corporation.

Automated dispensing machines (ADMs) are medication distribution systems that offer computer-controlled medicines storage, dispensing, and monitoring. The primary use of these machines is to increase the efficiency of medicine distribution and patient safety, and they are currently widely employed in many hospitals.



The main products of automated dispensing machines are automated medication dispensing and storage systems, automated packaging and labeling systems, automated tabletop counters, and automated medication compounding systems. Automated medication dispensing and storage systems are medication dispensing systems that are automated to allow safe medication storage in patient care units. These machines are used for various applications including in-patient and out-patient by different end-users such as hospitals and pharmacies.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the automated dispensing machine market. Major companies operating in automated dispensing machines are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.

In December 2021, Omnicell Inc., a US-based healthcare technology company completed the acquisition of ReCept Holdings for the deal amount of $100 million. With this acquisition, Omnicell Inc is expected to broaden its medication management infrastructure by adding solutions for specialty pharmacy management services, such as specialty pharmacy expertise in operational capabilities, human resources, technology and integration, workflow management, and payor access assistance. ReCept Holdings is a US-based company that provides pharmacy and specialty pharmacy management solutions for health systems.



North America was the largest region in the automated dispensing machines market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automated dispensing machines market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the automated dispensing machines market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the automated dispensing machines market going forward. The geriatric population is the population who aged above 65 years of age.

The geriatric population often suffers from various diseases because of their age factor and will need more accurate and better patient care where automated dispensing machines provide greater medication security, improved nurse access to medications, more efficient medication billing and inventory management, and potential reductions in medication errors.

For example, according to ACL(Administration For Community Living), a US-based government organization, the geriatric population is expected to increase by 21.6% by 2040. Therefore, the increasing geriatric population drives the automated dispensing machines market.



The automated dispensing machine market consists of sales of centralized and decentralized automated dispensing machines. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.91 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.26 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Automated Dispensing Machines Market Characteristics



3. Automated Dispensing Machines Market Trends And Strategies



4. Automated Dispensing Machines Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Automated Dispensing Machines Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Automated Dispensing Machines Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Automated Dispensing Machines Market



5. Automated Dispensing Machines Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Automated Dispensing Machines Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Automated Dispensing Machines Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Automated Dispensing Machines Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Automated Dispensing Machines Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Automated Medication Dispensing And Storage System

Automated Packaging And Labelling Systems

Automated Tabletop Counters

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

6.2. Global Automated Dispensing Machines Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

In-Patient

Out-Patient

6.3. Global Automated Dispensing Machines Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Pharmacies

7. Automated Dispensing Machines Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Automated Dispensing Machines Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Automated Dispensing Machines Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n233jr

