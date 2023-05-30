The US non-alcoholic wet wipes market size was valued at US$ 328.82 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 490.93 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2028

New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Non-alcoholic Wet Wipes Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463382/?utm_source=GNW





The non-alcoholic wet wipes market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, which is expected to continue growing in the coming years.Consumers have been increasingly prioritizing convenience for the past few years owing to hectic work schedules and busy lifestyles.



They are willing to pay more for the products that help save their time and effort.Disposable wet wipes are among such products that are easy to use, can be carried to different places without any hassle, and help maintain hygiene.



However, the presence of chemicals such as alcohol, parabens, fragrance ingredients, and other harsh ingredients in such wipes raises concerns regarding their use among consumers.



Furthermore, over the past few years, there has been an increasing awareness of feminine hygiene among women in the US.Poor hygiene practices, especially during menstruation, can cause vaginal infections among women.



Therefore, women in the country continue to focus on their intimate health and purchase products such as intimate wash and feminine wipes.Also, government and regulatory bodies are taking initiatives to make feminine hygiene products accessible to consumers to promote better intimate health.



In May 2021, Congresswoman Grace Meng introduced the Menstrual Equity for All Act on the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day, which aims to make menstrual products, including tampons, pads, and other items, accessible and affordable for women and girls in the country.Such initiatives are raising the importance of feminine hygiene among women and young girls across the US.



Non-alcoholic wipes are gentle on sensitive intimate parts, maintain the pH of vaginal area, and remove odor-causing bacteria. Further, feminine wipes are used to instantly clean the vaginal area during menstruation while changing pads or tampons. These wipes are portable and convenient to use while traveling. Thus, increasing awareness of feminine hygiene among women in the US bolsters the non-alcoholic wet wipes market growth.



The COVID-19 crisis propelled the e-commerce industry.Online shopping provides a privilege to customers to choose products from the comfort and safety of their own homes, and it has also enabled businesses to operate amid confinement measures due to the pandemic.



Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has significantly affected international trade, which hindered the personal care industry.However, with rising interest in consumer health awareness, non-alcoholic wet wipes have penetrated an array of applications such as adult hygiene, make-up removal, surface disinfection, and hand sanitization.



After the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for cleansing products increased across healthcare environments such as hospitals and care facilities.Also, the rising uptake of online shopping for at-home consumption forces retailers, roasters, and consumers to adapt to this new trend, which is expected to propel the growth of the US non-alcoholic wet wipes market in the country during the forecast period.



Further, in 2021, the US-based companies resumed their operations as the government relaxed the previously imposed restrictions, bolstering the US non-alcoholic wet wipes market. Hence, due to all these factors, the US non-alcoholic wet wipes market has shown a mixed impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its growth.



Guy & O’Neill Inc, Mercantile Development Inc, Premier Care Industries Inc, Multi-Pack Solutions LLC , National Wiper Alliance Inc, Diamond Wipes International Inc, YEZIS LLC., Kimberley-Clark Worldwide Inc, Sabun Co, and Eleeo Brands LLC are the key players operating in the US non-alcoholic wet wipes market. These market players are focusing on providing high-quality, innovative products to fulfill customers’ demands and increase their non-alcoholic wet wipes market share.







The overall US non-alcoholic wet wipes market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information about the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain analytical insights into the topic. Participants in this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the US non-alcoholic wet wipes market.

