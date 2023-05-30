Global Low Cost Airlines Market Report 2023: Rising Purchasing Power of Middle-class Consumers in Developing Regions Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low Cost Airlines Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity By Destination, By Purpose, By Distribution Channel, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global low-cost airline market was valued at USD 10987.2 million in 2021 which is expected to reach USD 18,789 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.52% from 2022-2027.
Low-cost airlines, often known as passenger airlines, offer travel tickets at a lower cost than other airlines. It is also known as a "frills" airline, a "low-cost carrier," a "prizefighter," a "budget airline," or a bargain airline. The low-cost airline concept incorporates a simple pricing structure and a pricing strategy that covers both offline and online ticket booking.
Market Drivers
The primary driving factors that are projected to promote the global low cost airline market's growth include an increase in economic activity, ease of travel, lifestyle changes, urbanisation, and the travel and tourism industry.
Furthermore, the rising purchasing power of middle-class consumers in developing regions will boost market growth. Furthermore, increased internet penetration combined with e-literacy is likely to fuel the low-cost airline industry's growth.
Market Restraints
However, volatile crude oil costs, rising terrorism and crime rates, and natural disasters are restricting factors that are likely to stymie global low-cost airless market growth.
