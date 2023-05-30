Global Diaper Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $165.1 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.5%

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diaper Market, By Product Type (Adult, Baby, By End User, By Distribution Channel, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of global diaper market and provides market size (US$ Billion) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Company Profiles
- Svenska Cellulosa AB.
- DSG International Ltd.
- First Quality Enterprises, Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Abena A/S
- Attends Healthcare Products, Inc.
- Unicharm Corporation,
- Kao Corporation
- Ontex Group
- Chiaus (Fujian) Industrial Development Co Ltd.
A diaper or a nappy is a type of underwear that allows the wearer to urinate or defecate without using a toilet, by absorbing or containing waste products to prevent soiling of outer clothing or the external environment.
When diapers become wet or soiled, they require changing, generally by a second person such as a parent or caregiver. Failure to change a diaper on a sufficiently regular basis can result in skin problems around the area covered by the diaper.
Moreover, key players in the global diaper market are focusing on acquisitions to gain a strong foothold in the global market.
Market Dynamics:
Rising geriatric population across the globe, coupled with rising awareness regarding infant hygiene, and adults with incontinence are key factors that are expected to drive the diaper market growth during the forecast period. According to Eurostat, a statistical office of the European Union (EU), in 2018, around 19% of EU population was in the age group of 65 years and above.
Also, as per the United Nations (UN), in 2017, population aged 60 years and above was 962 million and is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, globally. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of incontinency is another growth factor for the diaper market. According to the National Association of Incontinence, in 2020, urinary incontinence affects 219 million people, globally.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global diaper market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion and marketing tactics
- The global diaper market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the diaper market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|312
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$86.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$165.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
by Product Type:
- Adult
- Tab Style
- Briefs
- Pads & Liners
- Baby
- Regular Diapers
- Diaper Pants
- Training Pants
- Baby Diaper Liners
- Others
by End User:
- Men
- Women
- Babies
by Distribution Channel:
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Pharmacy Stores
- Online Channels
by Geography:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Middle East
- Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/220bkf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment