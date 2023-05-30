Global Diaper Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $165.1 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.5%

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diaper Market, By Product Type (Adult, Baby, By End User, By Distribution Channel, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of global diaper market and provides market size (US$ Billion) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Svenska Cellulosa AB.

DSG International Ltd.

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Abena A/S

Attends Healthcare Products, Inc.

Unicharm Corporation,

Kao Corporation

Ontex Group

Chiaus (Fujian) Industrial Development Co Ltd.

A diaper or a nappy is a type of underwear that allows the wearer to urinate or defecate without using a toilet, by absorbing or containing waste products to prevent soiling of outer clothing or the external environment.

When diapers become wet or soiled, they require changing, generally by a second person such as a parent or caregiver. Failure to change a diaper on a sufficiently regular basis can result in skin problems around the area covered by the diaper.



Moreover, key players in the global diaper market are focusing on acquisitions to gain a strong foothold in the global market.

Market Dynamics:



Rising geriatric population across the globe, coupled with rising awareness regarding infant hygiene, and adults with incontinence are key factors that are expected to drive the diaper market growth during the forecast period. According to Eurostat, a statistical office of the European Union (EU), in 2018, around 19% of EU population was in the age group of 65 years and above.

Also, as per the United Nations (UN), in 2017, population aged 60 years and above was 962 million and is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, globally. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of incontinency is another growth factor for the diaper market. According to the National Association of Incontinence, in 2020, urinary incontinence affects 219 million people, globally.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global diaper market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion and marketing tactics

The global diaper market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the diaper market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 312 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $86.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $165.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Product Type:

Adult

Tab Style

Briefs

Pads & Liners

Baby

Regular Diapers

Diaper Pants

Training Pants

Baby Diaper Liners

Others

by End User:

Men

Women

Babies

by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online Channels

by Geography:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Middle East

Africa

