New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Technique, Solution, Composition, and End User, Distribution Channel and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463379/?utm_source=GNW



The North America in-office teeth whitening products market size is expected to reach US$ 5,818.23 million by 2028 from US$ 3,748.76 million in 2022. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028. Rising awareness regarding oral hygiene in North America drives the North America in-office teeth whitening products market growth. However, the side effects of in office teeth whitening products hinders the market growth.



Adoption of Modern Technology to Transform In-Office Teeth Whitening Process to Become Future Trend in North America In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market



It has become easier to provide oral healthcare by using modern technology.Laser dentistry is one of the technologies used in multiple areas of oral healthcare.



It helps in tumor removal, teeth whitening, sensitivity treatment, and tooth cavity reduction.The laser treatment is completely pain-free and eliminates the occurrence of bacteria for a long time.



The treatment causes little to no complications and is highly regarded by specialists.Zoom Whitening is the most helpful and expert tool that provides flawless whitening results to patients.



The tool provides eight different whitening shades. Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched their Philips Zoom with two in-office treatments—Philips Zoom QuickPro and Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed. Additionally, double-syringe configuration is an advanced technique used for teeth whitening. For instance, Ultradent Products Inc. launched Opalescence Boost. Opalescence Boost in-office power whitener is a chemically activated gel that provides brighter, whiter teeth after about an hour in the dental chair. They are using the unique double-syringe configuration. The clinician activates 40% hydrogen peroxide formula just prior to application, ensuring every dose of Opalescence Boost whitening is fresh and effective. Thus, rising advancements in teeth whitening treatment would drive the growth of the in-office teeth whitening products market in North America during the forecast period.



Rising Number of Teeth Whitening Treatment Processes to Offer Opportunity for Players in North America in-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market During Forecast Period



The advancement of dentistry helps obtain reliable results and maintain procedures’ effectiveness.In addition, patients are increasingly requesting aesthetic treatments to achieve ideal cultural standards that vary by region or country of origin.



As a smile is the first thing people see when they meet someone and forms part of their initial impression, any change in teeth shape or color has a detrimental impact on the person’s self-esteem and psychological and social behavior.The dental practice provides many teeth whitening treatments, including different types of trays and trayless systems with peroxides in a wide range of concentrations.



When comparing chemical concentrations, a general thumb rule is that 3% hydrogen peroxide is about similar to 10% carbamide peroxide.Tooth bleaching is a popular treatment option for improving the appearance of teeth.



After using professionally supplied bleaching treatments and over-the-counter medications, patients have expressed pleasure. Based on the clinical results of professional vital tooth bleaching, it is a viable, esthetic treatment for discolored dentition. Thus, the rising number of teeth whitening treatment processes across North America is anticipated to provide huge opportunities for the North America in-office teeth whitening market during the forecast period.



Technique-Based Insights



The North America in-office teeth whitening products market, by technique, is segmented into double-syringe mixing configuration, laser teeth whitening, deep bleaching, Brite smile whitening system, and others.In 2022, the double-syringe mixing configuration segment held the largest market share.



However, the laser teeth whitening segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Solution-Based Insights



The North America in-office teeth whitening products market, based on solution, is segmented into teeth whitening kits/refill kits, teeth whitening LED lights, teeth whitening pen/syringe gel, teeth whitening powder and toothpaste, teeth whitening strips, custom tray-based tooth whitening systems, and others (toothbrush/whitening mouthwash).In 2022, the teeth whitening pen/syringe gel segment held the largest share of the market.



The market for the teeth whitening LED lights segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years.



Composition-Based Insights



The North America in-office teeth whitening products market, based on composition, is segmented into carbamide peroxide, hydrogen peroxide, and others.In 2022, the carbamide peroxide segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the market for the hydrogen peroxide segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years.



End User-Based Insights



The North America in-office teeth whitening products market, based on end user, is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics/offices, and others. In 2021, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market, and the market for this is expected to at the highest rate in the coming years.



Distribution Channel-Based Insights



Based on distribution channel, the North America in-office teeth whitening products market is segmented into manufacturers, distributors/suppliers, and others (third-party suppliers). In 2021, the manufacturers segment held the largest market share, and the market for this segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Dental Association Health Policy Institute, Canadian Health Measures Survey (CHMS), and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the North America in-office teeth whitening products market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463379/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________