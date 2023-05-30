The North America industrial gloves market was valued at US$ 2,185.48 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3,046.56 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2028

New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Industrial Gloves Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Material, End-Use Industry, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463378/?utm_source=GNW





According to the US Census Bureau, ~1,392,300 housing units were completed in 2022, which is 3.8% more than the 2021 figure of 1,341,000 housing units. In addition, there is an increase in the construction of industrial projects such as power transmission plants and manufacturing plants. Rapid urbanization, increasing population, industrial development, and infrastructure development are a few factors driving the demand for industrial gloves. For instance, the California High-Speed Rail Project, Sanborn Solar facility, and Hyperloop (US) are a few of the infrastructure projects surging the demand for industrial gloves for protection against injuries during work. Thus, increasing construction activities are propelling the North America industrial gloves market growth in the US.



In Canada, the construction sector is a massive industry.Construction is the backbone of the country’s economy and is responsible for creating and maintaining the built infrastructure for cities, towns, and communities.



As Canada’s economy and population continue to rise, the need for infrastructure and housing grows. According to the Canadian Construction Association, the construction industry employs over 1.4 million people in the country. The Canadian government has also committed to building and maintaining infrastructure in the economy. The government has allocated over US$ 180 billion (CAD) in crucial infrastructure over the next decade under the “Investing in Canada Plan.” The plan includes funding for projects related to public transit, affordable housing, and the development of rural communities. With the construction sector projecting significant growth in the coming years, more skilled laborers are likely to be needed on the ground to keep up with the demand. This, in turn, is expected to generate massive demand for different industrial security equipment, including gloves, over the next few years.



The North America industrial gloves market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end-use industry, and distribution channel.Based on material, the North America industrial gloves market is segmented into natural rubber, vinyl, polyethylene, nitrile, and others.



The natural rubber segment held the largest share of the market in 2022, whereas the nitrile segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.Natural rubber gloves are cost-effective; have good physical properties; and can be used against bases, alcohols, dilute water solutions, and ketones.



Natural rubber is majorly used in the food & beverages industry. Further, the growing chemical industry and increasing production of chemicals in North America for various end-use industries are expected to drive the demand for gloves made of natural rubber in the coming years.



Based on country, the North America industrial gloves market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.In 2022, the US accounted for the largest share of the North America industrial gloves market.



The growing end-use industries such as automotive, food & beverage, oil & gas, construction, and manufacturing drive the demand for industrial gloves in the US.Further, the health and safety of workers are administered by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the US.



Most private industries’ safety and health conditions are regulated by OSHA or OSHA-approved state plans.Further, approximately every employee in the US is registered under OSHA’s jurisdiction with exceptions, such as miners, some transportation workers and public employees, and self-employed people.



The employers subject to the OSHA Act also have a general duty to provide work and a workplace free from recognized, serious hazards. Such regulations imposed in the US increase the demand for industrial gloves to protect workers and laborers in various end-use industries.



Honeywell International Inc, Aramark, Cintas Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Lakeland Industries Inc, Cementex Products Inc, VF Corp, 3M Co, Ansell Ltd, and Hultafors Group AB are a few of the major players operating in the market, fuels the North America industrial gloves market growth. These companies have a presence in both developed and developing countries, which provides lucrative opportunities for growth.



The overall North America industrial gloves market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America industrial gloves market.

