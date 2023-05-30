Non-Woven Wipes Global Market Report 2023: Increased Focus on Safety in the Food Industry & Infection Control in Hospitals Keeps the Industrial Wipes Market Afloat

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Woven Wipes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Non-Woven Wipes Market to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Non-Woven Wipes estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cellulose-based Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$13.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Petroleum-Based Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Non-Woven Wipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Non-woven Wipes Market

Competition

Non-Woven Wipes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Non-Woven Wipes Market Exudes Potential to Uphold Irresistible Momentum

Consistent Gains in Post-Pandemic Phase

Consumer Wipes Claim Dominating Share

Bright Outlook of Wet Wipes Market Carves a Path for Grand Success of Non-Woven

North America Commands Majority Stake

Thriving Trends to Watch-for in Non-Woven Wipes Space

Product Innovations to Set Pace

Recent Market Activity

COVID-19 Induced Boom in Demand for Disinfected Wipes to Benefit Growth in the Market

Increased Focus on Safety in the Food Industry & Infection Control in Hospitals Keeps the Industrial Wipes Market Afloat

Closer Scrutiny on Food Safety, A Major Growth Driver

Post Pandemic Reopening of Food Service Outlets Spurs Demand for Industrial Wipes in Food Service Cleanup

Foodborne Illnesses Remain a Perpetual Public Health Concern Pushing Up the Need for Stricter Sanitary Best Practices: Number of Foodborne Disease Outbreak in the United States for the Years 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019

Surface Contamination is the Primary Source of Food Contamination & Food Poisoning, a Fact that Highlights the Value of Disinfectant Wipes: % Share of Foodborne Diseases by Source

Infection Fears Step Up Hospital Use of Disinfectant Wipes

Industrial Wipes Used in Manufacturing & Automotive Industries to Register Burgeoning Growth

Industrial Strength Wipes for Different Cleaning Environments to Grow in the Coming Years

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Baby Wipes & Non-Woven: Blooming Segments of Wet Wipes Market

Rising Fertility in Developing Economies & Robust Outlook for Baby Care Products to Benefit Demand for Non-Woven Baby Wipes

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Increased Use of Disposable Diapers Drives Demand for Baby Wipes to Prevent Diaper Rash

Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region (Age up to 2.5 years)

Sustainability, a New Trend in Non-Woven Wipes Worthy of Note

Innovative Sustainable Nonwovens to Tame the Plastic Menace

The Sustainability Buzz & Emergence of Innovative Non-Woven Systems

Consumer Spending Habits Post-COVID-19 to Propel the Demand for Non-woven Wipes

COVID-19-Led Massive Demand for Wipes Augurs Well for Spunlace Nonwovens

Wipes Innovations Taking Biological, Radiological & Chemical Protection to Next Level

