Global Collagen Drinks Market is expected to reach revenue of US$ 634.7 Million at a CAGR of 9% by the forecast period 2033 end | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global collagen drinks market is forecast to expand at 9% CAGR over the estimated period, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 266 million in 2023.



Collagen drinks are considered the building blocks of bouncy and youthful-looking skin. The collagen levels start declining somewhere around 25 years of age.

Aesthetic-conscious consumers are the key targets of collagen drinks merchants. Macro factors like inflating disposable income, enhancing the standard of living, and improving accessibility of collagen drinks are also complementing the market growth.

Collagen is found in our ligaments, skin, and muscles. Thus, the reduced levels of collagen are concerning for sports enthusiasts and sports people. Due to this factor, manufacturers are doing their best to introduce collagen-enriched drinks in the market in handy packaging for gym-goers and sports people.

Consuming collagen drinks help boost skin hydration, elasticity, and strength. Leveraging this insight, the food industry is releasing collagen-boosting beverages in different and delicious flavors to increase their acceptability in the market.

As the health benefits of collagen drinks gain center stage, their sales are expected to be multifold over time. Beauty brands can be seen leveraging this trend for a significant amount of time now. The effective marketing of these drinks on popular social media platforms and brand collaborations are projected to fuel the sales of collagen drinks.

Many beauty brands like Sheishedo and VityBox are continuously releasing their distinct collagen drinks, which is a testament to the swelling excitement for products that boost skin health from within.

As per reliable sources, a substantial amount of European people is prioritizing products that have a positive, lasting impact on their overall wellness and health. Collagen drinks certainly fall under this category.

The age group of 20 to 25 is also ingesting collagen drinks as a preventative measure or at the earliest when signs of aging are just beginning to be visible. Growing awareness regarding the consumption of collagen drinks at an early stage to reap its benefits is facilitating its sales.

Top Highlights by FMI’s Expert Analysis:

The United States collagen drinks industry acquired a 17.8% value share in 2022.

The German collagen drinks industry is projected to hold more than 5.3% market share in 2023.

The Japan collagen drinks industry is estimated to exceed 4.1% value share in 2023.

The United Kingdom's collagen drinks industry is projected to pace at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

The Indian market is anticipated to register an 8.8% CAGR between 2023 to 2033.

The China market is projected to expand at 5.5% CAGR over this decade.

Female end users are expected to surpass the market share of 61.5% in 2023.

The cosmetics and personal care industries are projected to exceed 32.4% value share in 2023.

Innovation Watch: Key Developments in the Market

In April 2021, Reneva Collagen Drink released a new product formulation in tandem with the launch of the green apple flavor. The collagen protein drinks category is free from any artificial color and preservatives.

In January 2023, Collibre released Swiss collagen drinks in three different varieties and formulas (VITAL, ACTIVE, and BEAUTY) in the United States. These drinks are free from gluten and are sans preservatives.

In September 2022, Nu Skin unveiled a collagen-containing drink for skin care.

In August 2022, PepsiCo released two new Rockstar energy drink flavors enriched with vitamin C and collagen.

Market by Categorization:

By End User:

Male

Female

By Application:

Food Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others



By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others



