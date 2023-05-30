Lactose Market Size to Surpass US$ 3.09 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global lactose market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and is valued at US$ 2.25 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 3.6% to reach US$ 3.09 billion by 2031.

The global lactose market is poised for significant growth as the demand for lactose as a key ingredient in various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed, continues to rise. Lactose, a natural sugar found in milk, offers a wide range of functional properties and applications, making it a versatile ingredient in numerous products.

Lactose Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 2.25 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 3.09 billion CAGR 3.6% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Application, Form, And Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The increasing utilization of dairy products, such as milk, cheese, and yogurt, is a major driver for the lactose market. Lactose is a vital component in dairy products, providing sweetness and enhancing flavor, texture, and mouthfeel. With the focus on healthcare, consumers are seeking natural and nutritious ingredients. Lactose, being a natural sugar derived from milk, is perceived as a healthier alternative to artificial sweeteners, driving its demand in the food and beverage industry.

Lactose is extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry as a bulking agent, filler, and binder in tablet formulations. The increasing production of pharmaceuticals, particularly oral solid dosage forms, fuels the demand for lactose in this sector.

Competitive Landscape

Following is the list of key players operating in the global market for lactose includes:

Arla Foods Ingredients P/S

Armor Proteines (SAVENCIA SA)

DFE Pharma

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

FrieslandCampina Ingredients

Glanbia PLC

The availability of lactose alternatives, such as plant-based sugars and artificial sweeteners, can impact the demand for lactose in certain applications. Manufacturers are exploring substitutes to cater to specific dietary needs and preferences.

Market Segmentation:

The global lactose market has been analyzed from the following perspectives: application, form, and region.

The pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food, and feed segments are among the market segments for lactose-based applications. A significant share of revenue in the global market is accounted for by the pharma companies.

The powder and granule segments of the global lactose market are based on form. Since lactose powder has a longer shelf life than liquid lactose, it accounted for the greatest revenue share in the global market.

Market Restraints:

Consumption of lactose-containing items may be restricted by lactose intolerance, a disease in which people have trouble digesting lactose because they lack an enzyme called lactase. This aspect can prevent the lactose market from expanding in some areas. The availability of lactose substitutes, such as artificial sweeteners and plant-based sugars, may affect the demand for lactose in particular applications. Manufacturers are looking at alternatives to satisfy customers with certain dietary demands and preferences.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted an extensive study on the lactose market on a global scale. We examined the fundamental characteristics of the market, notable investment opportunities, regional development patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market actors, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL LACTOSE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Pharmaceutical Industry Cosmetic Industry Food Industry Feed Industry GLOBAL LACTOSE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY FORM Powder Granule

LACTOSE MARKET TOC

