The North America industrial workwear the market is expected to grow from US$ 3,420.63 million in 2022 to US$ 4,690.33 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028

New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Industrial Workwear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type, Category, End Use, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463371/?utm_source=GNW





Further, the production of light commercial vehicles in North America is increasing.With the growth of the automotive industry, the focus on safe and durable functional apparel has increased, which has driven the demand for industrial workwear.



Several national and international investors are contributing to the development of the automotive sector in this region.The industry employs a huge number of individuals through a different range of jobs, with global opportunities and competitive pay scales.



As these workforces are subjected to risks of injuries, high-quality workwear plays an indispensable role in hazardous work environments in the automotive sector. Thus, the proliferation of the automotive sector would create lucrative opportunities for North America industrial workwear market growth in the coming years.



The North America industrial workwear market is segmented on the basis of product type, category, end use, and distribution channel.Based on category, the market is segmented into men, women, and unisex.



The men segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas the unisex segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.According to the World Bank Group June 2022 report, the male workforce participation was 72% in 2021 across the world.



As most men work in various industrial and corporate sectors, the demand for industrial workwear is increasing.Further, according to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) September 2021 report, almost 2 million men died from work-related causes.



Hence, to protect workforces against occupational injuries and deaths, manufacturers are focusing on enhancing their access to new technologies, such as flame-resistant and insulated industrial workwear.



Based on country, the North America industrial workwear market is segmented into the US and Canada.In 2022, the US accounted for the largest share of the North America industrial workwear market.



The market in this country took a serious hit due to COVID 19 pandemic in 2020.This reflected in the decrease in demand for industrial workwear due to shutdown of factories and manufacturing units.



Moreover, shift in the focus of manufacturers toward the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for the healthcare industry and restrictions on export at national boundaries by the government led to uncertainties in the industrial workwear market in North America.



However, as aftereffects of the pandemic, the industrial sector gained momentum and specific guidelines were set for the safety of industrial workforces.This resulted to increased demand for coveralls and PPE kits, and other necessary industrial workwear products.



The oil & gas sector is booming in the US.Stringent regulations and standards set by the government pertaining to workers’ safety in this sector is driving the demand for industrial workwear in the country.



Further, the flourishing automotive and chemical industries in the US, and relevant safety regulations enacted by governments propel the demand for chemical-repellent, flame-resistance, high-visibility workwear in these industries.



3M Co.; Ansell Ltd.; Aramark; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; Kimberly-Clark Corp.; Lakeland Industries, Inc.; VF Corp.; Hultafors Group AB; and W.L. Gore and Associates, Inc. are a few of the major players operating in the North America industrial workwear market. These companies have their presence in both developed and developing countries, which provides lucrative opportunities for their growth, and further drives the North America industrial workwear market growth.



The overall North America industrial workwear market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America industrial PPE market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463371/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________