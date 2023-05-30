Pneumatic Conveying Systems Global Market Report 2023: Optimization and Process Improvements in Material Handling Critical for Long Term Growth

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pneumatic Conveying Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pneumatic Conveying Systems estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Positive Pressure Conveying, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vacuum Pressure Conveying segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Pneumatic Conveying Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal
- Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Growth in Manufacturing Sector to Drive the Demand for Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market
- Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2020 to Jan 2022
- COVID-19 Adversely Impacts Pneumatic Conveyor Systems Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Pneumatic Conveying Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Select Innovations & Advancements
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Impact of Pandemic on the Pneumatic Conveying Systems
- Analysis by Type
- Analysis by Operation
- Analysis by End-Use
- Regional Analysis
- Material Handling Equipment: A Prelude
- An Introduction to Pneumatic Conveying Systems
- Features of Pneumatic Conveyor Systems
- Advantages of Pneumatic Conveying Systems
- History of Pneumatic Conveying
- Repercussions on the Environment of Pneumatic Conveyor Designs
- Analyzing Past Data Pools for Troubleshooting
- Comparing Hydraulic and Pneumatic Conveying System
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Optimization and Process Improvisation in Material Handling Critical for Long Term Growth
- Cutting Edge Conveying Technology Automates Processes and Saves Space
- Design of Pneumatic Conveying System: A Proven Approach
- Pneumatic Conveying Characteristics of Bulk Materials
- Pneumatic Conveying System Requirements
- Innovations to Enhance Conveying
- Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Pneumatic Conveying System Usage in Food & Beverage Industry
- Benefits of Using Pneumatic Conveying Systems in Food Industry
- Pneumatic Conveying of Cereals
- Efficient Design to Balance Energy Efficiency and Capability
- Maintaining Social Distancing during Pandemic with Pneumatic Conveying Systems Help
- Rising Demand for Processed Meat: Major Growth Driver for Pneumatic Conveying System
- Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Pneumatic Conveying Systems
- Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth
- Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities for Pneumatic Conveying Systems
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Demand for Pneumatic Conveying Systems for Pharmaceutical Industry
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Increase in Plastic Production Volumes Drives Need for Sophisticated Pneumatic Conveying Systems
- Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years 2009 through 2021
- A Few Important Facts about Plastic Production and Consumption Globally
- Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects for Pneumatic Conveying Systems
- Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Criticality of Inventory Management
- Pneumatic Conveying Systems and Industrial IoT Applications
- Global Market for Factory Automation: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019E and 2023F
- Industry 4.0 and Pneumatic Conveying Systems Industry in the Post-Pandemic World
- Specialized Software to Troubleshoot Issues in Pneumatic Conveying Systems
- Typical Design Errors in Pneumatic Conveying Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
