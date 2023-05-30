Pneumatic Conveying Systems Global Market Report 2023: Optimization and Process Improvements in Material Handling Critical for Long Term Growth

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pneumatic Conveying Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pneumatic Conveying Systems estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Positive Pressure Conveying, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vacuum Pressure Conveying segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Pneumatic Conveying Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of 'zero-Covid' policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 558 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Growth in Manufacturing Sector to Drive the Demand for Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market

Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2020 to Jan 2022

COVID-19 Adversely Impacts Pneumatic Conveyor Systems Market

Competitive Scenario

Pneumatic Conveying Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Select Innovations & Advancements

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Impact of Pandemic on the Pneumatic Conveying Systems

Analysis by Type

Analysis by Operation

Analysis by End-Use

Regional Analysis

Material Handling Equipment: A Prelude

An Introduction to Pneumatic Conveying Systems

Features of Pneumatic Conveyor Systems

Advantages of Pneumatic Conveying Systems

History of Pneumatic Conveying

Repercussions on the Environment of Pneumatic Conveyor Designs

Analyzing Past Data Pools for Troubleshooting

Comparing Hydraulic and Pneumatic Conveying System

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Optimization and Process Improvisation in Material Handling Critical for Long Term Growth

Cutting Edge Conveying Technology Automates Processes and Saves Space

Design of Pneumatic Conveying System: A Proven Approach

Pneumatic Conveying Characteristics of Bulk Materials

Pneumatic Conveying System Requirements

Innovations to Enhance Conveying

Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Pneumatic Conveying System Usage in Food & Beverage Industry

Benefits of Using Pneumatic Conveying Systems in Food Industry

Pneumatic Conveying of Cereals

Efficient Design to Balance Energy Efficiency and Capability

Maintaining Social Distancing during Pandemic with Pneumatic Conveying Systems Help

Rising Demand for Processed Meat: Major Growth Driver for Pneumatic Conveying System

Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Pneumatic Conveying Systems

Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities for Pneumatic Conveying Systems

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Demand for Pneumatic Conveying Systems for Pharmaceutical Industry

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Increase in Plastic Production Volumes Drives Need for Sophisticated Pneumatic Conveying Systems

Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years 2009 through 2021

A Few Important Facts about Plastic Production and Consumption Globally

Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects for Pneumatic Conveying Systems

Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Criticality of Inventory Management

Pneumatic Conveying Systems and Industrial IoT Applications

Global Market for Factory Automation: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019E and 2023F

Industry 4.0 and Pneumatic Conveying Systems Industry in the Post-Pandemic World

Specialized Software to Troubleshoot Issues in Pneumatic Conveying Systems

Typical Design Errors in Pneumatic Conveying Systems

