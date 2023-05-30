Change in the supervisory board of TS Laevad a subsidiary of Tallinna Sadam

English Estonian

The representative of the former Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, Johann Peetre, was recalled from the supervisory board of OÜ TS Laevad, a subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam, by the decision of the subsidiary's general meeting. Supervisory board of TS Laevad will continue with three members, it includes Tallinna Sadam management board members Valdo Kalm and Andrus Ait and head of business development Rene Pärt. The management board of Tallinna Sadam thanks Johann Peetre for his contribution to the strategic development of ferry traffic as a member of TS Laevad supervisory board.



