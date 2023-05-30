Prebiotics Global Market Report 2023: Wide-Ranging Health Benefits of Prebiotics Drive Widespread Adoption

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prebiotics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Prebiotics Market to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Prebiotics estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Inulin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.8% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the GalactO-oligosaccharides (gos) segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $591.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR
The Prebiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$591.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of 'zero-Covid' policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Select Competitors (Total 107 Featured)-
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Cargill, Inc.
- Groupe Danone
- Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
- Abbott Nutrition
- Acadian Seaplants Ltd.
- Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG & Co. KG
- Biorigin
- Deerland Enzymes, Inc.
- Daflorn Ltd.
- Fenchem Biotek Ltd.
- Bio Nutrition, Inc.
- Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA
- Gova Ingredients (Gova BVBA)
- Health Plus Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|562
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships
- Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue
- Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
- Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products
- Potential Role of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Infections
- Post-Pandemic World to Present Significant Opportunities for Manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients
- An Introduction to Prebiotics
- Functioning of Prebiotics
- Classification of Prebiotic Ingredients
- Applications of Prebiotics
- Prebiotics: Enabling Beneficial Bacteria to Grow and Thrive to Promote Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immunity
- Global Market Outlook
- Trends Impacting Market Growth
- Inulin: The Largest Prebiotic Ingredient
- Food & Beverage End-Use Dominates Prebiotics Market
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
- Competition
- Prebiotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Wide-Ranging Health Benefits of Prebiotics Drive Widespread Adoption
- Improves Gut Microbiota and Digestive Function
- Intestinal Consistency, Bowel pH, and Mineral Absorption: Key Benefits of Prebiotics
- Reduces Inflammation and Risk of Heart Diseases
- Improves Sleep Patterns and Lower Stress
- Aids Weight Loss
- Retains Bone Health
- Reduces Social Anxiety, Regulate Hormone Levels and Improve Mood
- Alleviates Risk of Allergies
- Fights Colds, Flu and Cystitis & Maintains Blood Pressure
- Other Benefits of Prebiotics Summarized
- Long-Term Benefits of Prebiotics Consumption
- Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve Digestive Health
- Importance of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Ensuring Good Health
- Prebiotics and Probiotics Combination Delivers Superior Human Digestive System
- A Comparison of Probiotics and Prebiotics
- Rising Awareness of Brain-Gut Connection and Resultant Focus on Maintaining Gut Health Drive Demand for Prebiotics
- A Look into Health-Boosting Prebiotics Foods
- Specific Prebiotics Provide Fiber Devoid of Bloating
- Demand for Prebiotics in Foods and Beverages Boosts Market Expansion
- Global Market for Digestive Health Food & Drinks by Ingredient (in %) for 2023E
- Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredients
- Prebiotic Ingredients in Baked Foods: An Accelerating Trend
- Popularity of Plant-based Diets to Present Growth Opportunities for Prebiotics Market
- A Land of Opportunities for Nutrition Product Makers
- Rising Popularity of Functional Foods Supports Market Growth
- Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2020 and 2027
- Prebiotic Supplements Consumption Positively Impacts Human Health
- Dietary Prebiotics to Improve Sleep Quality
- Food Allergies on the Rise: Prebiotics Present a Potential Remedy
- Effectiveness of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Treatment and Post-Treatment Recovery of Cancer Patients Signal Market Opportunities
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Prebiotics Supplements during Chemotherapy
- Role of Probiotics and Prebiotics in Preventing Cancer
- Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for Prebiotic Fibers
- Percentage Prebiotic Fiber Content in Select Foods
- Prebiotics Aid in Colon Cleaning in Children and Help Intestines to Move Faster
- Infant Health Concerns Presents a Strong Business Case for Prebiotics
- Oligosaccharides in Mother's Milk
- Prebiotics in Infant Formula: Need for Further Research
- Consumer Inclination towards Well Balanced Diet Augurs Well for the Market
- Growing Prominence of Prebiotics in Weight Management to Spur Market Growth
- Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
- Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity
- Women: An important Consumer Group
- Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment
- Antibiotics Usage & Stringent Regulations Drive Importance of Prebiotics in Animal Feed
- Global Feed Production Volume Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2022
- Global Feed Production Volume by Species (in %) for 2022
- Fructans: Widely Researched Prebiotic in Animal Feed
- Prebiotics for Poultry Feed Offers Huge Untapped Potential
- Milk Oligosaccharides in Pet Food
- Anthropomorphism Propels Prebiotics Uptake in Pet Food
- Growing Use of Inulin as a Prebiotic
- Growing Importance of Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) in Dietary Supplements
- Prebiotic Innovations & Advancements Spearhead Growth
- Prebiotics Activate Anti-Tumor Immunity in Mice
- New Generation of Prebiotics to Spur Market Gains
- Newer Applications Set to Benefit Market Expansion in the Long Run
- Role of Prebiotics & Probiotics in Influencing Health Outcome of Fetus
- Role of Prebiotics in Immunotherapy-Induced Colitis
- Potential Role of Prebiotics in Improving Vascular Function
- Prebiotic Clinical Nutrition Products Demand to Surge
- Synbiotics: Benefiting from Synergistic Effects of Prebiotics and Probiotics
- Increasing Healthcare Costs and Focus on Preventive Healthcare to Fuel Growth in Prebiotics Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Cargill, Inc.
- Groupe Danone
- Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
- Abbott Nutrition
- Acadian Seaplants Ltd.
- Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG & Co. KG
- Biorigin
- Deerland Enzymes, Inc.
- Daflorn Ltd.
- Fenchem Biotek Ltd.
- Bio Nutrition, Inc.
- Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA
- Gova Ingredients (Gova BVBA)
- Health Plus Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hf9r7w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment