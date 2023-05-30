Prebiotics Global Market Report 2023: Wide-Ranging Health Benefits of Prebiotics Drive Widespread Adoption

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prebiotics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Prebiotics estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Inulin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.8% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the GalactO-oligosaccharides (gos) segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $591.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR



The Prebiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$591.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products

Potential Role of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Infections

Post-Pandemic World to Present Significant Opportunities for Manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients

An Introduction to Prebiotics

Functioning of Prebiotics

Classification of Prebiotic Ingredients

Applications of Prebiotics

Prebiotics: Enabling Beneficial Bacteria to Grow and Thrive to Promote Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immunity

Global Market Outlook

Trends Impacting Market Growth

Inulin: The Largest Prebiotic Ingredient

Food & Beverage End-Use Dominates Prebiotics Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Prebiotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wide-Ranging Health Benefits of Prebiotics Drive Widespread Adoption

Improves Gut Microbiota and Digestive Function

Intestinal Consistency, Bowel pH, and Mineral Absorption: Key Benefits of Prebiotics

Reduces Inflammation and Risk of Heart Diseases

Improves Sleep Patterns and Lower Stress

Aids Weight Loss

Retains Bone Health

Reduces Social Anxiety, Regulate Hormone Levels and Improve Mood

Alleviates Risk of Allergies

Fights Colds, Flu and Cystitis & Maintains Blood Pressure

Other Benefits of Prebiotics Summarized

Long-Term Benefits of Prebiotics Consumption

Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve Digestive Health

Importance of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Ensuring Good Health

Prebiotics and Probiotics Combination Delivers Superior Human Digestive System

A Comparison of Probiotics and Prebiotics

Rising Awareness of Brain-Gut Connection and Resultant Focus on Maintaining Gut Health Drive Demand for Prebiotics

A Look into Health-Boosting Prebiotics Foods

Specific Prebiotics Provide Fiber Devoid of Bloating

Demand for Prebiotics in Foods and Beverages Boosts Market Expansion

Global Market for Digestive Health Food & Drinks by Ingredient (in %) for 2023E

Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredients

Prebiotic Ingredients in Baked Foods: An Accelerating Trend

Popularity of Plant-based Diets to Present Growth Opportunities for Prebiotics Market

A Land of Opportunities for Nutrition Product Makers

Rising Popularity of Functional Foods Supports Market Growth

Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2020 and 2027

Prebiotic Supplements Consumption Positively Impacts Human Health

Dietary Prebiotics to Improve Sleep Quality

Food Allergies on the Rise: Prebiotics Present a Potential Remedy

Effectiveness of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Treatment and Post-Treatment Recovery of Cancer Patients Signal Market Opportunities

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Prebiotics Supplements during Chemotherapy

Role of Probiotics and Prebiotics in Preventing Cancer

Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for Prebiotic Fibers

Percentage Prebiotic Fiber Content in Select Foods

Prebiotics Aid in Colon Cleaning in Children and Help Intestines to Move Faster

Infant Health Concerns Presents a Strong Business Case for Prebiotics

Oligosaccharides in Mother's Milk

Prebiotics in Infant Formula: Need for Further Research

Consumer Inclination towards Well Balanced Diet Augurs Well for the Market

Growing Prominence of Prebiotics in Weight Management to Spur Market Growth

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

Women: An important Consumer Group

Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment

Antibiotics Usage & Stringent Regulations Drive Importance of Prebiotics in Animal Feed

Global Feed Production Volume Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2022

Global Feed Production Volume by Species (in %) for 2022

Fructans: Widely Researched Prebiotic in Animal Feed

Prebiotics for Poultry Feed Offers Huge Untapped Potential

Milk Oligosaccharides in Pet Food

Anthropomorphism Propels Prebiotics Uptake in Pet Food

Growing Use of Inulin as a Prebiotic

Growing Importance of Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) in Dietary Supplements

Prebiotic Innovations & Advancements Spearhead Growth

Prebiotics Activate Anti-Tumor Immunity in Mice

New Generation of Prebiotics to Spur Market Gains

Newer Applications Set to Benefit Market Expansion in the Long Run

Role of Prebiotics & Probiotics in Influencing Health Outcome of Fetus

Role of Prebiotics in Immunotherapy-Induced Colitis

Potential Role of Prebiotics in Improving Vascular Function

Prebiotic Clinical Nutrition Products Demand to Surge

Synbiotics: Benefiting from Synergistic Effects of Prebiotics and Probiotics

Increasing Healthcare Costs and Focus on Preventive Healthcare to Fuel Growth in Prebiotics Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



