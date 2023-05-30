New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronic Chemicals and Materials: The Global Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03479640/?utm_source=GNW





The market estimates are only provided in terms of revenue, in terms of millions of U.S dollars. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on product type, application, end-user industry, and geography.



The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that will affect the market and the vendor landscape.The report explains the competitive landscape and current trends in the electronic chemicals and materials market.



The report concludes with an analysis of the electronic chemicals and materials vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global electronic chemicals and materials market.



Report Includes:

- 40 tables and 45 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for electronic chemicals and materials

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data of 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2026 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of electronic chemicals and materials market based on product type, application, end-user industry and region

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

- Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and technological changes within the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Air Liquide, BASF SE, Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Merck KGaA and Solvay SA



Summary:

The global electronics industry continues to evolve rapidly because of the way people live and communicate.It is driven by advances in technology, changing consumer demands and global economic factors.



In addition, emerging technologies and products including smartphones, the Internet of Things (IoT), smart healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart transportation, 5G networks, and cloud computing are key drivers.The current industry trends are further contributing to demand for energy-efficient and powerful electronics components such as semiconductors.



The demand for semiconductors is expected to reach up $1 trillion by 2030, which in turn will create lucrative growth opportunities for the electronic chemicals and materials market.



The major trends of the electronic chemicals and materials markets can be summarized as follows -

- From the introduction of any new technology, such as IoT and 5G, to its commercialization and mass adoption, the semiconductor industry experiences exponential demand growth of the enabling components and the needed electronic chemicals and materials.

- Smart connected electronic devices, portable connectivity and storage devices, as well as handheld monitoring devices, are comparatively creating more demand for semiconductor components per device. Wearable technology including smartwatches, fitness trackers and augmented reality glasses are becoming increasingly popular, driving the development of new sensors, batteries and other electronic components.

- The digital transformation of industries such as healthcare, education and finance is driving the development of new electronic devices and systems that can support these changes.

- There is a growing focus on sustainable manufacturing practices in the electronics industry, including the use of renewable energy sources, recycling of materials and reduction of waste.

- The growth reported by the semiconductor industry during COVID-19 can be attributed to trends such as a surge in the requirement of the edge device, rise in the trend of hyperautomation and remote monitoring, adoption of robots for personal assistance and public relations, increase in the demand of gaming consoles and the urgent need for medical electronics.

- However, the pandemic also hindered the market growth for a short period due to trade restrictions from China during initial portions of the pandemic, inter-border restrictions for the movement of goods in several parts of the world, weakened supply chains, greater time to market for intermediate products, and price hikes of end products.

- To bridge the supply-demand gap caused by the pandemic, several big economies around the world began to take steps to become more self-reliant with their home-grown products.

