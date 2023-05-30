Marine Port Security Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $30 Billion by 2030 at a 4% CAGR

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Port Security - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Marine Port Security estimated at US$21.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Marine Port Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured)-

Bosch Security Systems

FLIR Systems

HCL Infosystems Ltd

Honeywell International

L3Harris

Raytheon

SAAB AB

Siemens AG

Tyco International

Unisys Corporation

