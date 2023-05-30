Silicon Chip Industry Awareness Workshop Seminar ( London, United Kingdom - June 6, 2023): Providing Delegates With a Grounding in the Basic Fundamentals of the Integrated Circuit Industry

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Chip Industry Awareness Workshop Seminar" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This one-day semiconductor workshop provides delegates with a grounding in the basic fundamentals of the Integrated Circuit industry, its workings, technology, markets and importance.

Workshop Benefits

We guarantee you will leave the workshop with a greater understanding of the IC industry, increasing your industry 'know-how' and efficiency levels

You will gain a comprehensive understanding of industry terminology, enabling you to talk the industry language

Increased confidence levels allows you to execute day-to-day operations with finesse

Renews enthusiasm & increases staff morale

Employees will have a greater understanding of supplier jargon & can negotiate better deals

Client's needs are successfully met resulting in repeat business and referrals

What Will I Learn?

Presented in layman's terms, the one-day Silicon Chip Industry Workshop provides delegates with:

A grounding in the basic fundamentals of the electronics and Integrated Circuit industry, from theory to market application.

An insight into the semiconductor manufacturing process, semiconductor technology and equipment, the industry economics and an understanding of the IT revolution and industry trends.

A comprehensive understanding of industry terminology, enabling you to talk the industry talk.

To enhance delegate understanding audience interaction is encouraged and semiconductor devices, material samples and other visual aids are used throughout the workshop.

Who Should Attend:





"The Silicon Chip" workshop is aimed at professionals working in, or involved with the semiconductor and IT industry. It is ideally suited for individuals with a non-technical background.

IT industry sales and marketing personnel from equipment and materials suppliers, IC firms, and electronic equipment systems houses

Purchasing managers and buyers, administration, engineering, finance, production control, product planners, and quality control employees from all aspects of the IT industry

Human resources, IT recruitment, and industry training personnel

Government officials, public and private investors, and other financial organizations

Media, PR, and IT advertising organisations

Others providing goods and services to the IT industry

Key Topics Covered:

Session 1:

The Silicon Chip

"World In A Grain Of Sand" Video

Industry chronology

The development of electronics from the thermionic valve to complex ICs

Semiconductor family tree

IC types (logic, memory, microprocessors)

Session 2:

Basic Electronics

Introduction to electronics theory

Binary language & ASCII code

Semiconductor materials & their operation

The p-n junction & transistor operation

Boolean algebra & digital logic explained

Session 3:

Semiconductor Manufacture

Industry structure

Polysilicon & silicon wafer production

Wafer fab/front-end process (step by step)

Back-end (wafer probe, assembly, final test & finishing) operations

"Silicon Chip" video

Session 4:

Economics of IC Manufacture

Wafer fab investment trends

Cost structure & cost models

Process yields & manufacturing defects

Die size & cost reduction issues

Back-end cost elements

Typical device costs

Session 5:

IC Market Overview

Market segmentation

Company size

Packaging & technology trends

Industry learning curve

Industry cyclicality

Industry dynamics

Market outlook

Session 6:

The IT Revolution

Impact of Information Technology

Market trends & industry outlook

Impact of microelectronics

