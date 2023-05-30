Silicon Chip Industry Awareness Workshop Seminar ( London, United Kingdom - June 6, 2023): Providing Delegates With a Grounding in the Basic Fundamentals of the Integrated Circuit Industry

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Chip Industry Awareness Workshop Seminar" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This one-day semiconductor workshop provides delegates with a grounding in the basic fundamentals of the Integrated Circuit industry, its workings, technology, markets and importance.
Workshop Benefits
- We guarantee you will leave the workshop with a greater understanding of the IC industry, increasing your industry 'know-how' and efficiency levels
- You will gain a comprehensive understanding of industry terminology, enabling you to talk the industry language
- Increased confidence levels allows you to execute day-to-day operations with finesse
- Renews enthusiasm & increases staff morale
- Employees will have a greater understanding of supplier jargon & can negotiate better deals
- Client's needs are successfully met resulting in repeat business and referrals
What Will I Learn?
Presented in layman's terms, the one-day Silicon Chip Industry Workshop provides delegates with:
- A grounding in the basic fundamentals of the electronics and Integrated Circuit industry, from theory to market application.
- An insight into the semiconductor manufacturing process, semiconductor technology and equipment, the industry economics and an understanding of the IT revolution and industry trends.
- A comprehensive understanding of industry terminology, enabling you to talk the industry talk.
- To enhance delegate understanding audience interaction is encouraged and semiconductor devices, material samples and other visual aids are used throughout the workshop.
Who Should Attend:
"The Silicon Chip" workshop is aimed at professionals working in, or involved with the semiconductor and IT industry. It is ideally suited for individuals with a non-technical background.
- IT industry sales and marketing personnel from equipment and materials suppliers, IC firms, and electronic equipment systems houses
- Purchasing managers and buyers, administration, engineering, finance, production control, product planners, and quality control employees from all aspects of the IT industry
- Human resources, IT recruitment, and industry training personnel
- Government officials, public and private investors, and other financial organizations
- Media, PR, and IT advertising organisations
- Others providing goods and services to the IT industry
Key Topics Covered:
Session 1:
The Silicon Chip
- "World In A Grain Of Sand" Video
- Industry chronology
- The development of electronics from the thermionic valve to complex ICs
- Semiconductor family tree
- IC types (logic, memory, microprocessors)
Session 2:
Basic Electronics
- Introduction to electronics theory
- Binary language & ASCII code
- Semiconductor materials & their operation
- The p-n junction & transistor operation
- Boolean algebra & digital logic explained
Session 3:
Semiconductor Manufacture
- Industry structure
- Polysilicon & silicon wafer production
- Wafer fab/front-end process (step by step)
- Back-end (wafer probe, assembly, final test & finishing) operations
- "Silicon Chip" video
Session 4:
Economics of IC Manufacture
- Wafer fab investment trends
- Cost structure & cost models
- Process yields & manufacturing defects
- Die size & cost reduction issues
- Back-end cost elements
- Typical device costs
Session 5:
IC Market Overview
- Market segmentation
- Company size
- Packaging & technology trends
- Industry learning curve
- Industry cyclicality
- Industry dynamics
- Market outlook
Session 6:
The IT Revolution
- Impact of Information Technology
- Market trends & industry outlook
- Impact of microelectronics
Session 6:

The IT Revolution

- Impact of Information Technology
- Market trends & industry outlook
- Impact of microelectronics
