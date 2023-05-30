Edutainment Global Market Report 2023: Increased Adoption of Edutainment Worldwide Propels Growth

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edutainment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global edutainment market grew from $5.42 billion in 2022 to $6.22 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The edutainment market is expected to grow to $11.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.6%.

Major players in the edutainment market are Pororo Parks, Kidzania, Plabo, Legoland Discovery Center, Kidz Holding S.A.L, CurioCity, Kindercity, and Mattel Play! Town, Totter's Otterville, Little Explorers, Grey Sim, KneoMedia, Meraas, and ConveGenius.

Edutainment is simply a combination of two disciplines education and entertainment collectively called educational entertainment. Edutainment centers are known to be the places that are visited by the children or their parents during the field trips like zoos, aquariums, science, botanical gardens, and children's museum, and these places have educational features along with entertainment or amusement.



The main types of products in edutainment are interactive, non-interactive, hybrid, and explorative. Interactive edutainment refers to any type of game or leisure activity in which the user's actions directly affect the game. Non-interactive edutainment may include leisure activities such as reading books or watching movies.



The edutainment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides edutainment market statistics, including edutainment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a edutainment market share, detailed edutainment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the edutainment industry. This edutainment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Virtual Reality (VR) is the emerging technology in the edutainment market that provides students with a memorable and immersive experience that feels real by creating a 360-degree digital learning environment. Virtual reality is a computer-generated 3D setting that covers a user and reacts to an individual's actions, usually through immersive head-mounted displays.

North America was the largest region in the edutainment market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the edutainment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the edutainment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Increased adoption of edutainment globally is expected to propel the growth of the edutainment market during the forecast period. The concept of combining entertainment with education offers children an interactive learning environment. Edutainment presents a great advantage to the learning process as it places intellectually stimulating learning concepts. Children are expected to be curious seekers such as playing their favorite character or visiting their dream place, instilling 'happy energy' and confidence in them.

According to Jing's Culture & Commerce 2021 report, a US-based technology trends publishing company, before COVID-19, museums spent $2 billion globally on education-based activities every year. Institutions provided more than 18 million hours for targeted education annually, including guided tours, staff visits, school outreach, and professional growth for teachers. Increasing adoption of edutainment globally is expected to drive the edutainment market.



The edutainment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as fictional books with educational themes, music and songs, fictional radio. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



