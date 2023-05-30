Flash News: OKX Earn Launches Conflux Staking Campaign

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 30, 2023.

OKX Earn Launches Conflux Staking Campaign

OKX Earn is proud to announce the launch of its Conflux (CFX) staking campaign. New and existing users of OKX Earn will be able to participate in the campaign starting 03:00 am (UTC) on May 30, 2023.

The Conflux staking campaign will offer users who have completed advanced verification a chance to earn up to a 30% APR (Annual Percentage Rate) on CFX, the native token of Conflux, by subscribing to OKX's CFX Simple Earn product. The CFX staking product will have a 15-day term, with other terms ranging from 3 to 120 days.

For further information on the campaign and CFX Simple Earn product, please click here or refer to the table below.

Stake Term Max subscription amount (total) Min subscription amount (individual) Max subscription amount (individual) Est. APR CFX 15 days 5,000,000 CFX 0.01 CFX 5,000 CFX 30.00 % CFX 3 days 10,800,000 CFX 0.01 CFX 216,000 CFX 4.89 % CFX 30 days 8,100,000 CFX 0.01 CFX 121,500 CFX 9.78 % CFX 60 days 5,400,000 CFX 0.01 CFX 54,000 CFX 11.74 % CFX 90 days 2,700,000 CFX 0.01 CFX 13,500 CFX 13.69 % CFX 120 days 1,350,000 CFX 0.01 CFX 3,375 CFX 15.65 %



In addition to the Conflux staking campaign, OKX Earn is offering new users a chance to win a share in a prize pool worth 21,500 CFX. From 03:00 am (UTC) on May 30, 2023 to 03:00 am (UTC) on June 18, 2023, new users who have not subscribed to any OKX Earn product before May 30, 2023, and have completed advanced verification, can subscribe to any Simple Earn CFX product with a minimum of 50 CFX during the promotion period to be eligible to receive CFX rewards. The rewards will be distributed within 10 days after the end of the promotion period.

OKX Earn provides users with an opportunity to generate interest on their assets via multiple products, including Simple Earn, Loan and On-Chain Earn.

Conflux is a public Layer-1 blockchain designed to power dApps, e-commerce and Web3 infrastructure. It aims to be more scalable, decentralized and secure than existing protocols. The growth of Conflux is fueled by CFX, the platform's native token. The token incentivizes users to engage in the Conflux ecosystem, and it is also used to pay for transactions, govern the network and compensate miners who help secure the network via staking.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

OKX is the second-largest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.