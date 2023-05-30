Global Oral Thin Films Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Thin-film Drug Delivery Systems Fuels Growth

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Thin Films Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global oral thin films market grew from $3.58 billion in 2022 to $3.99 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The oral thin films market is expected to grow to $6.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.7%.

Major players in the oral thin films market are ZIM Laboratories, NAL Pharma, Cure Pharmaceutical, IntelGenx Corp, Kyu Kyu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Seoul Pharmaceuticals, CL Pharm, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., Shilpa Therapeutics Pvt Ltd., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Solvay, LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, Mylan Inc., LIVKON Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., and ARx, LLC.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The oral thin films market consists of sales of orally disintegrating and orally dissolving films. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



An oral thin film (OTF) is a very thin polymeric film that is applied in the mouth. The purpose of oral thin film (OTF) is to deliver therapeutic substances into the oral cavity or the stomach tract, where they are absorbed and transported directly to the circulatory system.



North America was the largest region in the oral thin film market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the oral thin film market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of oral thin films include sublingual film and fast dissolving dental/buccal film. The sublingual film refers to oral thin films that rapidly dissolve under the tongue and are quickly absorbed by blood with the help of tissue. It is used to treat patients who are recovering from opioid misuse disorder. These oral thin films are used in the treatment of schizophrenia, migraine, opioid dependence, nausea, and vomiting. They are sold through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and other distribution channels.



Rising demand for thin-film drug delivery systems is propelling the growth of the oral thin film market. Thin films have been identified as a potential alternative to standard dosage forms. It is a convenient, self-administrable, and fast-dissolving dosage form for the delivery of medications, which makes it a versatile drug delivery platform. Thin films are taken orally and do not require water to swallow to absorb a drug. OTF is more patient-friendly due to its rapid dissolution rate.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.99 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $6.22 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Oral Thin Films Market Characteristics



3. Oral Thin Films Market Trends And Strategies



4. Oral Thin Films Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Oral Thin Films Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Oral Thin Films Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Oral Thin Films Market



5. Oral Thin Films Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Oral Thin Films Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Oral Thin Films Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Oral Thin Films Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Oral Thin Films Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Sublingual Film

Fast Dissolving Dental/Buccal Film

6.2. Global Oral Thin Films Market, Segmentation By Disease Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Schizophrenia

Migraine

Opioid Dependence

Nausea & Vomiting

Other Disease Indication

6.3. Global Oral Thin Films Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Other Distribution Channels

7. Oral Thin Films Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Oral Thin Films Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Oral Thin Films Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftxdbp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment