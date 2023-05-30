New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Magnesium Alloys Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463260/?utm_source=GNW





The Magnesium Alloys Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





The Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials in Various Industries



The magnesium alloys market is a growing market, driven by the increasing demand for lightweight materials in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics. Magnesium alloys have several advantages over other materials, including high strength-to-weight ratio, good corrosion resistance, and excellent machinability, making them an attractive option for manufacturers looking to improve the performance and efficiency of their products. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing investments in the automotive and aerospace industries, the growing trend towards sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, and the increasing adoption of magnesium alloys in emerging markets.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the magnesium alloys market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the magnesium alloys market?



• How will each magnesium alloys submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?



• How will the market shares for each magnesium alloys submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?



• Will leading magnesium alloys markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the magnesium alloys projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of magnesium alloys projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the magnesium alloys market?



• Where is the magnesium alloys market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





You need to discover how this will impact the magnesium alloys market today, and over the next 10 years:



• Our 356-page report provides 161 tables and 218 charts/graphs exclusively to you.



• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.



• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.



• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.





This report tells you TODAY how the magnesium alloys market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising magnesium alloys prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Estimation



• Market Value (US$ Million)



• Market Volume (Kiloton)





Market Segment by Category



• Wrought Magnesium Alloys



• Cast Magnesium Alloys





Market Segment by Processing Method



• Solid State Processing



• Vapour Processing



• Liquid Processing





Market Segment by End-Use



• Alloying with Aluminium



• As a Structural Metal



• Iron and Steel Processing



• Electrochemical Use





Market Segment by Application



• Aerospace and Defence



• Automotive Industry



• Consumer Goods



• Medical Industry



• Other Application





Market Segment by Type



• AZ31



• AZ91



• ZK60



• Elektron 21



• WE43



• Other Type





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Russia



• United Kingdom



• France



• Ukraine



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• Malaysia



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Magnesium Alloys Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Advanced Magnesium Alloys Corporation (AMACOR)



• Dead Sea Magnesium



• Dynacast International



• Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd



• Magnesium Elektron



• Magontec



• Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc.



• Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co., Ltd.



• POSCO



• Shanghai Regal Magnesium Limited Company



• Shanxi Credit Magnesium Co., Ltd



• Shanxi Yinguang Huasheng Magnesium Co., Ltd.



• Smiths Advanced Metals



• Spartan Light Metal Products



• U.S. Magnesium LLC





Overall world revenue for Magnesium Alloys Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$1,622.2 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How will the Magnesium Alloys Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, our 350+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Magnesium Alloys Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for type, category, processing method, end-use, and application, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Magnesium Alloys Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Russia, Ukraine, China, Malaysia, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Magnesium Alloys Market, 2023 to 2033.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463260/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________