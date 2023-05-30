QuoteWell Partners with Ivans Distribution Platform

Milwaukee, WI, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans today announced QuoteWell, a commercial lines quoting software platform and digital brokerage, has signed an agreement to connect to the Ivans Distribution Platform. The partnership will enable QuoteWell to expand access to carriers and MGAs for its agency customers, providing more coverage options for policyholders.

“At QuoteWell, our work centers around saving our customers time, while expanding their reach,” said Joey Bouchard, chief executive officer of QuoteWell. “The Ivans Distribution Platform will connect us to more carriers so we can ensure that our agencies are delivering the best coverage at the best price.”

Ivans Distribution Platform improves the commercial lines policy lifecycle. Unlike point solutions available in the market, the Ivans solution supports both straight-through processing as well as more complex risks that require an underwriter’s attention. By using Ask Kodiak to identify market appetite as part of the process, the Ivans solution increases efficiencies and submission volume and can lower declination rates.

“QuoteWell’s goal of creating efficiencies in the application submission process compliments Ivans’ mission to create connectivity and value at every phase of the insurance lifecycle,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer of Ivans. “We are excited to partner with a company intent on delivering its agencies a simple digital solution to quote commercial lines business and provide our carrier customers expanded distribution.”

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 34,000 agents and 450 carrier partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.