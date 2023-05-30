LRK Expands, Opens Office in the Heart of Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LRK — a nationally recognized, full-service architecture, interiors, planning and urban design firm — today announces the opening of its new office in the heart of Downtown Orlando. Located adjacent to Church Street Station, the new location puts LRK directly at the center of downtown’s retail, entertainment, civic and business district.



LRK’s move to Downtown Orlando coincides with the firm’s 40th anniversary, showcasing the firm’s long history and growth. The new office space allows LRK to continue building its portfolio, as well as its team of experts. The firm recently remodeled the space to create a more flexible work environment featuring the latest technology and amenities such as a café and hospitality bar, an open collaboration space featuring a variety of flexible places to work, smartboard TVs, sit-stand workstations and laptops for every employee. The new office is planned to be WELL certified as part of a firmwide initiative to promote healthy environments to work. Additionally, the office’s proximity to the SunRail line and Lynx provides employees with easy access to transportation throughout the city and region.

LRK has designed projects spanning all regions of Florida from the Panhandle to Jacksonville to Tampa, from Naples to West Palm Beach, Ft. Lauderdale and Miami. This includes working on landmark master-planned communities such as Lakewood Ranch, Babcock Ranch and Ave Maria. Additionally, the firm planned and developed the San Marco Riverfront District in Jacksonville, transforming a brownfield site into an urban neighborhood of shops, restaurants, offices, multifamily homes, hotels and a two and a half mile riverwalk.

“We began working in Florida more than two decades ago and are incredibly proud of the projects we’ve been a part of since then,” said LRK Principal Mark Jones. “Our move from Celebration to Downtown Orlando opens the door for more opportunities to work on projects that foster community, transform the city and seamlessly complement the surrounding neighborhood.”

Over the course of 22 years in Celebration, LRK has been the chosen architect behind many commercial, multifamily, mixed-use, urban design and adaptive reuse projects throughout Central Florida. LRK designed and continues to guide development at Orlando’s Baldwin Park, specifically Baldwin Park Village Center — the commercial core and anchor of the community — Baldwin Harbor, several luxury apartment complexes and hundreds of single-family homes, townhomes and multi-family residences. In 2008, LRK was also responsible for the development of The Paramount at Lake Eola, a luxury residential tower with a downtown Publix located on the ground floor.

LRK also serves as Celebration’s Town Architect and has designed single-family homes, townhomes and multi-family residences for more than two decades at Celebration, the master-planned community just outside Orlando. Recently, LRK provided master planning services for phase one and architectural design for the multi- and single-family portions of the highly anticipated Evermore Resort.

“As we continue to grow in Orlando, we are looking forward to expanding our team of talented professionals,” said LRK HR Director Amy Smith. “At LRK, we believe success is built by people and we’re dedicated to building a team of diverse experts to accomplish our mission of creating inspiring and innovative spaces.”

Since its inception in 1983, LRK has designed and developed numerous transformative projects across the nation. With eight locations across Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Jersey, Texas, Pennsylvania and Florida, LRK is dedicated to creating places and spaces that engage people, nurture community and enhance urban life.

