Global Hematology Market is expected to witness a growth rate of 3% to 5% by 2027 - Revolutionizing the Segment of Patient Care

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hematology is a branch of medicine related to the study of blood and blood-forming organs. It covers a wide spectrum of benign and malignant diseases and conditions of the red and white blood cells, platelets and the coagulation system in adults and children. The specialists in hematology research, diagnose and treat a variety of conditions such as anemia, bleeding disorders such as hemophilia, blood clots, sickle cell disease, and blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Hematology Market

The Covid-19 pandemic favorably impacted the global hematology market as there was an increasing focus on hematology parameters for the assessment of Covid-19 globally. Covid-19 bolstered the demand for hematology analyzers which were used to run tests like blood levels, complete blood counts, and various analysis of the blood sample. The lungs were the most affected organ by the COVID-19 virus. A hematology test is essential to monitor the lungs and the RBC count. When the alveoli (tiny air sacs) are damaged, the bronchial tubes collapse, which causes blockage of air exchange. The red blood cells are also unable to carry and transport oxygen. This in turn affects the patient infected with the covid virus and hence the patient is unable to breathe or have enough oxygen in the body.

Technological Advancements in Hematology Analyzers Drives the Market

The global hematology market has been marked by constant and rapid technological advancements, which in turn is fueling the growth of the hematology market.

For instance,

In May 2023, Siemens Healthineers launched next-gen hematology analyzers for high-volume hematology testing, the Atellica HEMA 570 Analyzer and the Atellica HEMA 580 Analyzer. Both these analyzers offer intuitive interfaces and multi-analyzer automation connectivity to eliminate workflow roadblocks and achieve the fast throughput high-volume that labs demand.



AI-Powered Automatic Hematology Analyzers Set to Advance Diagnostic Capabilities of Laboratories

For analysing hematological diseases, most of the available hematology analyzers provide only basic information. As the volume of information generated by hematology analyzers grows, clinicians and doctors are often overloaded with data and they face issues in analysing critical information. The advent of AI-powered automatic hematology analyzers applies artificial intelligence (AI) analysis to generate interpretable information which helps decrease turn-around time, minimize technical misclassifications and reduce the workload of clinicians.

For instance, DH-615 hematology analyzer from Dymind Biotechnology , which is based on fluorescent nucleic acid staining technology and the company’s proprietary AI Cube technology combines 6-DIFF with RET, greatly improves the identification of abnormal cells and enhances the ability to analyze hematological diseases.

“The growing cases of blood disorders, technological advancements in hematology analyzers, and rising digital transformation of hematology laboratories globally are the key factors fuelling the global hematology market. Approximately 80 million people alone are affected with blood disorders in the EU.”-Director, Leading Manufacturer of Hematology Analyzers, United States

Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players to Establish Their Strong Foothold in Hematology Market

The key players operating in the global hematology market have adopted both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, innovations and partnerships to garner a larger market share.

For instance,

In July 2022, Beckman Coulter and Scopio Labs partnered to accelerate adoption of hematology digital cell morphology platform.



The outlook for the hematology market looks quite promising due to the rapid technological advancements in hematology analyzers, growing demand for laboratory automation to improve precision and efficiency, growing cases of blood disorders and adoption of organic and inorganic growth strategies by the leading market players.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Hematology Market

The global hematology market is marked by the presence of well-established market players such as Sysmex Corporation, Beckman Coulter/Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott, Mindray, Nihon Kohden, Boule Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Horiba, Drew Scientific., among others.

Explore More Detailed Insights on Hematology Market Report @ https://meditechinsights.com/global-hematology-market/

About Medi-Tech Insights:

Medi-Tech Insights is a healthcare-focused business research & insights firm. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies, blue-chip investors & hyper-growth start-ups. We have completed 100+ projects in Digital Health, Healthcare IT, Medical Technology, Medical Devices & Pharma Services.

Contact Us:

Ruta Halde

Associate, Medi-Tech Insights

+32 498 86 80 79

info@meditechinsights.com

https://meditechinsights.com/

Attachment