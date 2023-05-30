MS Canada Joins Global Efforts on World MS Day to Foster Connection and Advance MS Research and Awareness

English French

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MS Canada, the country’s leading organization in multiple sclerosis (MS) research and advocacy is proud to participate in World MS Day, an annual global initiative led by the MS International Federation (MSIF). With one of the highest rates of MS worldwide, MS Canada serves as a global leader and collaborator in advancing MS research, treatments, and awareness. The organization works closely with international MS organizations to improve the lives of individuals affected by MS.



World MS Day, held annually on May 30, serves to raise awareness and to unite the global MS community. As a founding member of the International Progressive MS Alliance and longstanding member of the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation, MS Canada actively participates in global efforts to advance research, treatment, and well-being initiatives for MS. This year’s theme, “Connection,” notably echoes MS Canada’s initiative to foster meaningful connections, combat isolation, and unite communities against the challenges of MS.

"Community is the heart and soul of everything we do at MS Canada," stated Benjamin Davis, Senior Vice President of Mission at MS Canada. "We recognize that the progress in MS treatment and the well-being of those impacted is a collective effort. We are proud to serve such a vast community of organizations, individuals, and collaborators who continue the fight against MS."

"Connection with the MS community is so important for all of us living with MS,” said Aaron Solowoniuk, drummer of Juno award-winning rock band Billy Talent. “It's good to be around people that are familiar with what you are going through. Living with MS for the past 25 years, I understand that it's scary and confusing and exhausting, but there are still tons of good times when connecting with others. Raising awareness about MS will hopefully make things a bit easier for those figuring out their new and weird routine."

For more information about MS Canada, its research investments, and advocacy work, please visit https://mscanada.ca/.

About MS Canada

MS Canada fosters meaningful connections both within the MS community, and between the MS community and research, programs, resources, and services. As of 2023, MS Canada amalgamates two previously known entities, the MS Society of Canada and the MS Scientific Research Foundation, continuing its work toward the same vision of a world free of multiple sclerosis. The MS community is at the centre of MS Canada. For 75 years we have been relentless in our fight, continuously funding research to expand the current MS knowledge base. We also advocate for people living with MS, asking the government to remove barriers and improve policies that impact their everyday lives. For more information visit mscanada.ca

About multiple sclerosis (MS)

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49. It is considered an episodic disability meaning that the severity and duration of episodes of illness and disability can vary, often followed by periods of wellness. It can also be progressive.

