3D Sensing and Imaging Market to be Worth $115.3 Billion by 2030—Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ 3D Sensing and Imaging Market , by Type (3D Sensing and 3D Imaging), Technology (LiDAR, Structured Light, Time-of-Flight), Application (Medical Imaging, Industrial Automation), and End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Others), and Geography—Global Forecasts to 2030,’ the 3D sensing and imaging market is expected to reach $115.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period.



The growth of the 3D sensing & imaging market is driven by the rising demand for devices with 3D sensing capabilities, growing preference for VCSELs over LEDs, rising demand for ADAS, and growing use of 3D imaging sensors across industries. Moreover, rising demand for optical 3D sensing capabilities in industrial applications, increasing government initiatives supporting industrial automation, rising awareness regarding the benefits of 3D imaging technology in medical applications, and increasing integration of 3D accelerometers in smartphones and gaming consoles.

However, the high installation cost restrains the market's growth to some extent. Additionally, the increasing need to improve the accuracy, effectiveness, and robustness of 3D sensing technologies poses challenges for the 3D sensing & imaging market growth. Besides, the increasing adoption of liquid lenses for better vision and the rise in adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies are the key trends observed in the 3D sensing & imaging market.

Rising Demand for Devices with 3D Sensing Capabilities is Expected to Drive the Growth of the 3D Sensing and Imaging Market

3D sensing mimics the human visual system using optical technology; hence the technology can be implemented in various consumer electronic devices. The technology is widely used in smartphones, tablets, and other smart devices for facial recognition and measurement of objects or scenery in three dimensions. The rising demand for 3D image-capturing capabilities contributes to the increasing adoption of 3D sensing devices. Major electronics giants such as Apple Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) and Sony Group Corporation (Japan) are incorporating 3D sensing technology in their products to provide a unique user experience.

Some of the recent key developments in the 3D sensing space are as follows:

In April 2020, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) collaborated with BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China) to develop innovative display products featuring Qualcomm 3D Sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. Through this collaboration, consumers can expect extraordinary performance improvements resulting from the integration of both companies’ multiple key technologies, including sensors, antennae, displays, and picture processing.

In March 2020, Apple Inc. (U.S.) launched its most advanced iPad Pro with the A12Z Bionic chip. The iPad Pro is faster and more powerful than most Windows PCs and laptops. iPad Pro features an ultra-wide camera, studio-quality mics, and a breakthrough LiDAR scanner delivering cutting-edge depth-sensing capabilities, opening up more pro workflows and supporting pro photo and video apps. The LiDAR scanner, along with pro cameras, motion sensors, pro performance, pro audio, the stunning Liquid Retina display, and powerful apps, makes the iPad Pro the world’s best device for Augmented Reality (AR) applications.

The 3D sensing and imaging market is segmented based on type (3D sensing and 3D imaging), technology/modality (LiDAR, stereoscopic imaging/vision, time-of-flight (ToF), structured light, laser triangulation, radar, ultrasound, x-ray, and other technologies), application (security & surveillance, mapping & imaging, industrial automation, medical imaging, navigation, scanning, surveying, and other applications), end-use industry (automotive, transportation & logistics, consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing & warehouses, media & entertainment, architecture and engineering & construction, and other end-use industries), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the markets at regional and country levels.

Based on type, the 3D sensing and imaging market is segmented into 3D sensing and 3D imaging. In 2023, the 3D imaging segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global 3D sensing and imaging market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud-based 3D imaging solutions and the rising demand for 3D image sensors from industries, including media & entertainment, architecture and construction, and archaeological studies. However, the 3D sensing segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on technology/modality, the 3D sensing and imaging market is segmented into LiDAR, stereoscopic imaging/vision, time-of-flight (ToF), structured light, laser triangulation, radar, ultrasound, X-ray, and other technologies. In 2023, the LiDAR segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global 3D sensing & imaging market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rapid growth of automated driving vehicles, the rising adoption of UAVs, and a surge in the need for better geospatial solutions that provide essential information for reliable object detection and collision avoidance by generating precise 3D images of the vehicle. However, the structured light segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the 3D sensing & imaging market is segmented into security & surveillance, mapping & imaging, industrial automation, medical imaging, navigation, scanning, surveying, and other applications. In 2023, the security & surveillance segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global 3D sensing & imaging market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising need for 3D imaging mobile surveillance, the increasing implementation of 3D LiDAR cameras to secure various temporary and remote sites, such as construction sites, storage areas, and parking areas, and the growing need for innovative outdoor remote security applications. However, the security & surveillance segment is also expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the 3D sensing and imaging market is segmented into automotive, transportation & logistics, consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing & warehouses, media & entertainment, architecture and engineering & construction, and others. In 2023, the consumer electronics segment is expected to account for a share of the global 3D sensing and imaging market. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising adoption of smartphones, cameras, and laptops due to the growth in per capita income, remote work trend, and changing consumer lifestyles. However, the healthcare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the 3D sensing and imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global 3D sensing & imaging market. The major factors driving the market's growth are the rising demand for 3D sensing optical technologies such as face recognition, facial payments, and augmented/virtual reality in various sectors, including healthcare, a surge in demand for virtualized solutions in robotics, and high adoption of advanced technologies to ensure the security of remote areas. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The major players in this market are STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), Viavi Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Autodesk Inc. (U.S.), Cognex Corporation (U.S.), OMNIVISION Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), SICK AG (Germany), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (U.S.), FARO Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Occipital, Inc. (U.S.), LMI Technologies Inc. (Canada) (A Subsidiary of TKH Group N.V.), Trimble Inc. (U.S.), and Balluff GmbH (Germany).

Scope of the Report:

3D Sensing and Imaging Market—by Type

3D Imaging

3D Sensing

3D Sensing and Imaging Market—by Technology/Modality

LiDAR

Stereoscopic Imaging/Vision

Time-of-Flight (ToF)

Structured Light

Laser Triangulation

Radar

Ultrasound

X-ray

Other Technologies

3D Sensing and Imaging Market—by Application

Security & Surveillance

Mapping & Imaging

Industrial Automation

Medical Imaging

Navigation

Scanning

Surveying

Other Applications

3D Sensing and Imaging Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive, Transportation & Logistics

Consumer Electronics Smartphones Cameras Laptops Televisions Scanners Other Consumer Electronics (Wearables, kiosk Devices, AR/VR Devices, etc.)

Defense & Aerospace

Healthcare

Manufacturing & Warehouses Industrial Robotics AGV Other Manufacturing & Warehouses

Media & Entertainment Film Gaming Others (Advertisement, Animation, etc.)

Architecture, Engineering & Construction

Other End-use Industries (Government & Public Sector, Agriculture & Farming, Utilities, Mining, etc.)

3D Sensing and Imaging Market—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia & New Zealand Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden Netherlands Poland Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



