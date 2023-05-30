Potbelly Corporation to Participate at the William Blair’s 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

CHICAGO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced that the Company will participate at the William Blair’s 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 in Chicago, IL. Bob Wright, Chief Executive Officer and Steve Cirulis, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at 8:40 AM CT and host one-on-one meetings with investors.



Interested parties can access the presentation on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.potbelly.com under the “Events and Presentations” section.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with approximately 426 shops in the United States including approximately 53 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

