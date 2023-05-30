Global Digital Dose Inhaler Market Size To Grow USD 5.98 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 15.5%

New York, United States , May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Dose Inhaler Market Size to grow from USD 2.65 billion in 2021 to USD 5.98 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5% during the forecast period.

With the use of a digital dose inhaler, patients can administer themselves by quickly breathing an aerosolized dose of medication into their lungs in accordance with a predetermined dose. Digital inhalers have built-in sensors that track inspiratory flow and identify inhaler use in line with dose management and release. There are many different kinds of digital dose inhalers available on the market, two examples being metric dose inhalers (MDI) and dry powder inhalers (DPI). The most popular dose delivery technique for treating respiratory disorders like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and others is metered dose inhalers.

Inhalation therapy devices like metres that inhalers combined with an e-dose counter, internet-connected and small inhalers, and others are being considerably revolutionised by the growing technological breakthroughs in the market for digital dose inhalers. To increase patient medication adherence and ensure that the right dosage is being given to patients, the major market players are primarily concentrating on connectivity technology. In addition to this, the rising demand for technologically advanced features like patient tracking and seamless data transfer adds the essential components that are projected to speed up market expansion. On the other hand, rising drug costs, expensive device costs, a lack of public understanding about modern asthma treatments and devices, and other factors will restrain market expansion.

COVID 19 Impact

The demand for medical products including personal protective equipment like gloves, masks, and protective eyewear has increased since the COVID 19 epidemic broke out. The need for medical supplies continues to rise from both the general public and healthcare professionals due to the growing number of COVID 19 cases around the world. The major market participants have the chance to take advantage of this increase in medical supply demand in order to guarantee a sufficient supply of personal equipment on the international market. In reality, the pandemic has had a favourable effect on the global market for digital dose inhalers. Impacted is the market for digital dose inhalers.

Impacted is the market for digital dose inhalers.

Product Insights

Metered Dose Inhaler segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of product, the global digital dose inhaler market is segmented into metered dose inhaler and dry powder inhaler. Among these, metered dose inhaler segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The growth is ascribed to rising healthcare costs, a rise in chronic heart disease cases, and the accessibility of metered dose inhalers. Additionally, the segmental growth is being boosted by continuous technological advancements in the production of inhalation medications, such as mechanistic pharmacokinetic in electronic monitoring systems and nanotechnology-based formulation in addition to high drug loads with reduced dose sizes.

Type Insights

Branded medication segment accounted the largest revenue share over the forecast period

Based on the type, the global digital dose inhaler market is segmented into branded medication and generics medication. Among these, the branded medication segment accounted the largest revenue share over the forecast period. This is a result of rising healthcare spending levels and rising demand for the development of new respiratory medications. In reality, the continued development of inhalation medicines and the rise in the use of branded drug inhalation are both attributed to the estimated penetration rate of these devices in the field of technology.

Regional Insights

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period

Over the projected period, North America will dominate the market for digital dose inhalers. The broad understanding of the current high-tech breathing equipment and the intensive research and development activities may be to blame. Furthermore, a rise in the prevalence of respiratory conditions among both the young and the elderly population would encourage market expansion.

On the other hand, over the anticipated period, Asia Pacific would have the fastest market expansion. Japan and China are the two main nations selected as hubs for the respiratory devices industry. The global market for digital dose inhalers is expected to grow as a result of a number of important factors, such as the growing weight of an ageing population, an increase in overall healthcare spending, and the rapidly changing nature of the healthcare sector.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Digital Dose Inhaler Market include Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novartis AG, Propeller Health, AstraZeneca Plc, Philips Respironics, Opko Health, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Gecko Health Innovations, Inc., Koninklijke Phillips N.V., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., AptarGroup Inc., Cipla, Inc. and among others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Digital Dose Inhaler Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Digital Dose Inhaler Market, Product Analysis

Metered dose inhaler

Dry powder inhaler

Digital Dose Inhaler Market, Type Analysis

Branded Medication

Generics Medication

Digital Dose Inhaler Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



