Varonis at Gartner® Security & Risk Management Summit 2023: Powering Effortless Security Outcomes With Automation

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today released its full event schedule and announced its return as a Platinum exhibitor of Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023, which will be held June 5 – 7 in National Harbor, MD.



Stop by booth 912 to see how the Varonis SaaS Data Security Platform delivers automated outcomes by limiting data exposure — and risk — across your cloud environment, including Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Zoom, AWS, Box, Okta, Google Drive, GitHub, Slack, and Jira.

Varonis Highlights at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023:

Visit Varonis: Join security experts at booth 912 for 1:1 demos and learn why Varonis was named a Leader in Data Security Platforms. See how Varonis' unprecedented visibility into data and permissions, automated least privilege, and Proactive Incident Response are a force multiplier for security teams responsible for safeguarding vast data stores against relentless attacks.

Expert Session: Hacking the Cloud: Play-by-Play Attack on GitHub, Okta, and Salesforce

About the Session: Varonis Director of Field Engagement Kilian Englert demonstrates how an attacker uses off-the-shelf security tools, API calls, and scripting to discover secrets in a public repository. This leads to user impersonation in Okta, privilege escalation and sensitive data discovery in Salesforce, and ultimately data exfiltration from AWS. We'll show you how Varonis can help detect and defend against these types of attacks at every step.

Date: Tuesday, June 6 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Potomac B (1)

Networking Reception: Stop by the Varonis booth during the networking receptions on Monday and Tuesday and scan your badge to enter a raffle for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch Lite!

Additional Resources

About Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit provides research and advice for security and risk management leaders on topics including business continuity management, cloud security, privacy, securing the Internet of Things (IoT), and the chief information security officer (CISO) role. Gartner analysts will present the latest information on new threats to prepare leaders for enabling digital business in a world of escalating risk.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Varonis

Varonis is a leader in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, technology, consumer and retail, energy and utilities, construction and engineering, and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com



