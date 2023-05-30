United States Mint Begins Shipping 2023 American Women Quarters™ Honoring Eleanor Roosevelt on June 5th

Washington, DC, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 5, the United States Mint (Mint) will begin shipping the third coin in the 2023 American Women Quarters™ (AWQ) series honoring Eleanor Roosevelt. The Mint facilities at Philadelphia and Denver manufacture these circulating quarters in the AWQ Program.

Eleanor Roosevelt is well known as a leader, reformer, first lady, and author. Appointed by President John F. Kennedy, she served on the National Advisory Committee of the Peace Corps, as well as Chair for the President’s Commission on the Status of Women. Her advocacy efforts culminated in the drafting and passage of the landmark Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“The third coin of the 2023 American Women Quarters Program honors the life and legacy of Eleanor Roosevelt,” said Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson. “She was the first chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights, advocating diligently for the civil liberties and needs of the poor, minorities, and the disadvantaged.”

The reverse was designed by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Don Everhart, and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Craig Campbell.

“It was an incredible honor to be trusted with sculpting this tribute to an American icon,” said Campbell. “Eleanor Roosevelt had such an amazing impact on our country and the world, and in this design, we see Mrs. Roosevelt with a globe and scales representing the worldwide equality she worked so hard for through the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

The reverse (tails) depicts Eleanor Roosevelt and the scales of justice against a backdrop representing the globe, symbolic of her impactful work with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES of AMERICA,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “ELEANOR ROOSEVELT,” and “UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS.”

The obverse (heads) depicts a portrait of George Washington originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser to mark George Washington’s 200th birthday. Though her work was a recommended design for the 1932 quarter, then-Treasury Secretary Mellon ultimately selected the familiar John Flanagan design. Of Fraser, Director Gibson said, “I am proud that the new obverse design of George Washington is by one of the most prolific women sculptors of the early 20th century. Laura Gardin Fraser’s work is lauded in both numismatic and artistic circles. Ninety years after she intended for it to do so, her obverse design has fittingly taken its place on the quarter.”

Obverse inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2023.” The design is common to all quarters issued in the series.

Each 2023 AWQ honoree is a powerful, inspiring example of the breadth, depth, and range of accomplishments, and the experiences demonstrated by these extraordinary women speak to the contributions women have always made in the history of our country. Coins featuring additional honorees will continue to ship in 2023 through 2025.

View images of the Eleanor Roosevelt quarter here.

In addition to Eleanor Roosevelt, the AWQ honorees for 2023 are:

Bessie Coleman – pilot, advocate, and pioneer who flew to great heights as the first African American and first Native American woman pilot, as well as the first African American to earn an international pilot’s license.

– pilot, advocate, and pioneer who flew to great heights as the first African American and first Native American woman pilot, as well as the first African American to earn an international pilot’s license. Edith Kanaka’ole - Edith Kekuhikuhipuʻuone o nā aliʻi o Kohala Kanakaʻole was an indigenous Hawaiian composer, chanter, kumu hula, and a venerated cultural icon. Her efforts and work preserved the history, culture, heritage, and way of life of an entire people.

- Edith Kekuhikuhipuʻuone o nā aliʻi o Kohala Kanakaʻole was an indigenous Hawaiian composer, chanter, kumu hula, and a venerated cultural icon. Her efforts and work preserved the history, culture, heritage, and way of life of an entire people. Jovita Idar – a Mexican-American journalist, activist, teacher, and suffragist. She devoted her life to fighting against separatist ideologies and sought to create a better future for Mexican Americans.

– a Mexican-American journalist, activist, teacher, and suffragist. She devoted her life to fighting against separatist ideologies and sought to create a better future for Mexican Americans. Maria Tallchief – America’s first prima ballerina who broke barriers as a Native American ballerina who exhibited strength and resilience both on and off the stage.

Authorized by Public Law 116-330, the American Women Quarters Program features coins with reverse (tails) designs emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of American women. Beginning in 2022 and continuing through 2025, the Mint is issuing five quarters in each of these years. The ethnically, racially, and geographically diverse group of individuals honored through this program reflects a wide range of accomplishments and fields, including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts.

Please consult with your local banks regarding the availability of AWQ Program quarters honoring Eleanor Roosevelt in the middle to the latter part of June.

Numismatic Products

This groundbreaking coin program is an excellent way to remind future generations what can be accomplished with vision, determination, and a desire to improve opportunities for all. Subscribe to the program today to ensure fulfillment of your favorite product through 2025.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

