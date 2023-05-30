New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Network Security Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463259/?utm_source=GNW





The Market for Network Security Is Experiencing Rapid Growth



The market for network security is experiencing rapid growth as it plays a crucial role in safeguarding digital systems and networks against cyber threats. In an increasingly digital world, the demand for robust network security measures has become more critical than ever.





Several factors drive the network security market, including the escalating frequency and severity of cyber-attacks, the widespread adoption of cloud-based solutions, and the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT). With the proliferation of mobile devices, social media, and other online technologies, the importance of reliable network security solutions cannot be overstated.





The increasing frequency and severity of cyber attacks are among the primary drivers of the network security market. Research reveals that in 2020 alone, there were over 1.5 billion data breaches, resulting in the theft of sensitive data such as personal information, financial records, and intellectual property. These attacks have the potential to inflict significant financial and reputational damage on organizations, underscoring the need to prioritize network security across businesses of all sizes.





Another key driver is the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions. As businesses increasingly transition their operations to the cloud, the demand for robust network security solutions that can effectively safeguard cloud-based data and resources has risen substantially. Cloud-based security solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, making them an attractive option for organizations of varying sizes.





The proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) is also a significant driver propelling the growth of the network security market. With billions of devices connected to the internet, including smart home devices, wearables, and industrial sensors, the potential attack surface for cybercriminals has significantly expanded. Network security solutions that can protect IoT devices and networks from cyber-attacks are vital to ensure the reliability and safety of these devices and the integrity of the data they collect.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Deployment



• On-Premises



• Cloud





Market Segment by Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)



• Micro Enterprises





Market Segment by Offering



• Product



• Service



• Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)



• Reseller





Market Segment by Solution



• Firewall



• Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS)



• Virtual Private Network (VPN)



• Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)



• Other Solutions





Market Segment by Vertical



• Aerospace and Defence



• Government Institutions



• BFSI



• IT and Telecom



• Healthcare



• Other Vertical





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Russia



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Network Security Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Akamai Technologies, Inc.



• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• F5 Networks, Inc.



• Forcepoint LLC



• Fortinet, Inc.



• IBM Security Services



• Imperva Inc.



• Juniper Networks, Inc.



• McAfee Corp.



• Palo Alto Networks, Inc.



• Proofpoint, Inc.



• Sophos



• Trellix



• Trend Micro Inc.





Overall world revenue for Network Security Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$29.8 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





