Global Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Predicted to Garner $15,067.7 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 5.2% over the Estimated Period 2022-2031 [240-Pages] | Ratified by Research Dive

New York, USA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global biological wastewater treatment market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $15,067.7 million and rise at a CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.



As per our analysts, the increasing industrialization, water shortages for the growing population, and the rising volume of wastewater are the major factors expected to foster the growth of the biological wastewater treatment market over the estimated period. Moreover, many governments and non-profit organizations across the globe are launching various programs to increase awareness of using and drinking safe water which is expected to create extensive growth opportunities during the analysis period. However, the high cost associated with the proper disposition of tainted water may hamper the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Segments of the Biological Wastewater Treatment Market

The report has divided the biological wastewater market into segments based on process, type, and region.

Process: Aerobic Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The aerobic sub-segment held the largest market share in 2021. This is mainly because aerobic treatment is an efficient method that removes the maximum amounts of organic pollutants. Moreover, the growing demand for aerobic wastewater treatment to reduce pathogens, and greenhouse emissions, and manage huge amounts of wastewater is expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

Type: Industrial Waste Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The industrial waste sub-segment registered the biggest market share in 2021. The increasing need for aerobic wastewater treatment across various industries including pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, chemical, oil and gas, meat and poultry, and many more is predicted to amplify the growth of the market sub-segment throughout the estimated period.

Region: North America Market to Hold the Maximum Market Share

The North America region held the highest share of the biological wastewater treatment market in 2021. The rising need for sophisticated household water treatment, the growing developments in membrane technology, rapid urbanization, and growing environmental deterioration are the major factors expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Biological Wastewater Treatment Market

Initially, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has badly impacted the biological wastewater treatment market, owing to the restriction on various activities across several sectors. However, the increasing government focus on the provision of providing safe drinking water during the pandemic has increased the demand for biological wastewater treatment. Additionally, the lack of access to clean water has increased the demand for the treatment of virus-contaminated wastewater which has further inclined the growth of the market throughout the crisis.

Key Players of the Biological Wastewater Treatment Market

The major players of the global market include

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies and tactics such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in September 2021, Univar Solutions Inc., a global distributor of chemicals and ingredients announced its collaboration with Novozymes, the world leader in bio-solutions. With collaboration, the companies aimed to expand their root in providing biological solutions for waste and wastewater treatment in the United States and Canada.

Further, the report also presents other important aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, the product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

