Industry 4.0 Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 482 Billion by 2032, with Growing CAGR of 20.7% Forecast by 2032; Market.us

New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, the Industry 4.0 Market size is projected to surpass around USD 482 Billion by 2032 from USD 77 Billion in 2022. it is poised to reach a CAGR of 20.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Industry 4.0 is also called the fourth industrial revolution. It denotes the constant digital transformation and automation of the manufacturing industry. It includes the implementation of advanced technologies such as machine learning, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and AI into the production process to create a more flexible, efficient, and connected manufacturing environment.





Key Takeaway:

By Technology, the Industrial IoT segment generated a revenue share of 39% in 2022.

By Industrial Verticals, the manufacturing segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

the manufacturing segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42%.

Europe was estimated to have a significant share of 25% during the forecast period.

was estimated to have a significant share of during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific will grow at the fastest CAGR from 2023-2032.

The chief driving factors of the global industry 4.0 market was the growing adoption of automated tools as well as equipment on the warehouse, factory floors, & manufacturing, as the development of digital technologies such as ML, cloud services, IoT, AI & others, and the rising investment towards additive manufacturing. All these factors were expected to increase the market demand. Also, the growing use of the industrial internet was projected to be the major key factor that will likely drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Factors affecting the growth of the Industry 4.0 market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the global Industry 4.0 market. Some of these factors include:

Advancements in technology: The advancements in technology, such as cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and big data analytics, have provided the foundation for Industry 4.0.

The advancements in technology, such as cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and big data analytics, have provided the foundation for Industry 4.0. Increasing Demand for Data Transparency and Insights: Industry 4.0 technologies allow companies to interpret, collect, and analyze real-time data and provide insights to help them make informed decisions.

Industry 4.0 technologies allow companies to interpret, collect, and analyze real-time data and provide insights to help them make informed decisions. Increased Focus on Sustainability: The need for more sustainable manufacturing processes was increasing with the increasing concerns about the impact of manufacturing on the environment.

The need for more sustainable manufacturing processes was increasing with the increasing concerns about the impact of manufacturing on the environment. Increasing Need for Customization: Businesses are adopting Industry 4.0 technologies that help them produce customized products at scale because consumers expect highly personalized products and services.

Businesses are adopting Industry 4.0 technologies that help them produce customized products at scale because consumers expect highly personalized products and services. Need for Operational Efficiency: Industry 4.0 allows companies to improve productivity and efficiency and reduce cost by optimizing resource utilization, streamlining processes, and reducing waste.

Top Trends in Global Industry 4.0 Market

Digital twins have gained much attention as the Internet of Things has become popular in recent years. The digital twin is a virtual model and follows a physical entity lifecycle. This technology has allowed the automakers & OEM manufacturers to remotely track and manage the services & equipment by giving near real-time insights into the digital as well as physical worlds. In addition, the digital twin technology provides an unparalleled insight into production & assets.

Market Growth

It was estimated that the market growth would increase due to the rise in the use of automation for high-quality production during the forecast period. Moreover, cutting the cost of production, increasing the use of digital technology around the industry, rising acceptance of automation for quality manufacturing, and increasing focus on efficiency are the other factors that enhance the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

North America held the majority of the revenue share of 42% of the overall market, and during the forecast period, the region's dominance was likely to continue. Numerous factories operating in the market were equipped with smart factory technologies and new machinery. This will result in the transition of other businesses from conventional manufacturing methods to smart manufacturing. Government initiatives, increasing funding for R&D activities, and prominent players in the market are a few factors responsible for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, Europe was projected to have the fastest CAGR. The European industry was investing considerably in skills and technologies to maintain its position in the global market. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region was anticipated to have significant growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

A few of the prominent players in the market that enhance the market growth are Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporations, and others. Similarly, they are presently deploying advanced solutions integrated with 3D printing and digital twins. Furthermore, the high competition among the market players forces them to focus on the acquisition strategy to strengthen their positions in the market.

Market Key Players

Robert Bosch GmbH

ABB Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric Company

Cisco Systems Inc.

Emerson Electric Co

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation, Inc

Cognex Corporation

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 77 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 482 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 20.7% North America Revenue Share 42% Europe Revenue Share 25% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The robots have been developed from being excessively costly machines with minimal capabilities to being low-cost machines over the few years. Thus, it was capable of performing a wide range of tasks. However, industrial robots are extensively used by people globally. Industrial robots are gradually being used in manufacturing hubs, as per the newest robotics trends in the industry, and thus this results in rapid development, evolution, and advancements.

Market Restraints

Although the adoption and integration of industry solutions have many benefits, they also have several risks that may hinder business developments during the forecast period. The data and security challenges linked to the integration of advanced technologies were projected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

The rising deployment of robots in manufacturing units worldwide increases demand for cloud robotics. Cloud robotics aims to place the system intelligence in the cloud and, after that, integrate it with the robots deployed in the factory. The numerous uses of cloud robotics around the manufacturing sector have resulted in the requirement for a high-performance network like 5G.

Thus this provides lower latency and high bandwidth than Wi-Fi. Moreover, the 5G supports tasks that can trust on massive datasets and video in real-time. Moreover, it provides smooth incorporation of robots with the cloud network installed in the factory; hence, this was increasingly preferred in robotics.

Report Segmentation of the Industry 4.0 Market

Technology Insight

The industrial IoT segment accounted for the largest share of 39% of the market. IoT technology's several benefits have inspired several industrial equipment manufacturers to adopt IoT. Thus, manufacturers are able to know the current state of machines and surge their performance while understanding the potential failure during the maintenance programs planning by connecting industrial equipment using wireless connectivity and collecting sensor data from the same.

Also, industrial automation delivers an extensive range of technologies that will help in reducing human intervention. Moreover, it helps with quality as well as the flexibility of manufacturing processes.

Industrial Verticals Insight

The manufacturing segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the market. The transportation, chemical, and automotive segment is projected to develop quickly as most of the verticals are implementing Industry 4.0. During the forecast period, the adoption of smart robots as well as machines in the manufacturing sector results in an increasing trend.

Furthermore, investments in R&D are underway to design an integrated system in which humans and robots work together on a complex task with the help of sensor-connected human-machine interfaces.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Industrial IoT

3D Printing

Blockchain

Industrial Robotics

Other Technologies

By Industrial Verticals

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Oil and Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Other Industrial Verticals

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Industry 4.0 Market

In June 2022- HCL Technologies launched Industry NeXT. It is a transformative architecture that will support the clients in digitally reinventing their enterprises. The NeXt platform is assembled on the framework of industry 4.0, which assists organizations across the globe to organize, plan, and readily transition into a cooperative environment, and this was possible by allowing resilient processes, linked interactions, and the delivery of digital and physical commodities & services enhanced by the advanced digital solutions.

In February 2021- ABB Ltd. introduced GoFa to support the workers. Additionally, this launch will further support the increasing demand for the robots because they are capable of handling heavier payloads to increase productivity and flexibility.

