Global Injection Pen Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Novo Nordisk, Ypsomed Holding, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company and Merck KGaA Mumford,

The global injection pen market grew from $48.84 billion in 2022 to $52.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The injection pen market is expected to grow to $73.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Major players in the injection pen market are Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding AG, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, AstraZeneca plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Owen Mumford, Sulzer Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Lupin Ltd., Wockhardt Ltd., AptarGroup, Inc., Novartis AG, Gerresheimer AG, SHL Medical AG, Boehringer Ingelhem, Nemera France SA, Companion Medical, Jiangsu Delfu Medical Devices Co., Ltd., Haselmeier, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Stat Medical Devices, DuPont, and Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies.

The injection pen market consists of sales of disposable injection pens and reusable injection pens. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Injection pens are used for injecting medication under the skin. Injection pens make injectable medicine such as insulin easier and more convenient to use, thus increasing patient adherence. The pens contain a cartridge, a dial to measure dosage, and a disposable needle and allow more simple, accurate, and convenient delivery than a vial and syringe.



North America was the largest region in the injection pen market in 2022. The regions covered in the injection pen market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of injection pens are disposable injection pens and reusable injection pens. Disposable injection pens consist of a non-replaceable prefilled cartridge which is disposed of after being used. Reusable injection pens consist of a replaceable cartridge which can be discarded and replaced. Injection pens are used for various purposes such as diabetes, fertility, osteoporosis, growth hormone therapy, and other therapies by different end-users, including home care, hospitals, and clinics.



The rise in the prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and arthritis are contributing to the growth of the injection pen market. Factors such as an increase in the size of the obese population, physical inactivity, unhealthy eating habits, and increasing age led to an increase in the global prevalence of diabetes. For instance, as per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the global diabetes prevalence population, by 2040, is expected to reach about 640 million.

Furthermore, in the population of emerging countries such as India, about 69 million people are diabetic. By 2030, this number is expected to rise to 100 million. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and arthritis will drive the growth of the injection pen market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the injection pen market. Companies in the injection pen market are focusing on product innovations and efficient delivery systems. Technological advancements provide for accurate delivery, improved patient satisfaction and adherence, and greater ease of use.

For instance, in September 2022, Medtronic, a US-based medical technology, services, and solutions company, launched InPen integrated with real-time1 Guardian Connect CGM data. This integrated solution gives users all the information they need to manage their diabetes in one screen, including real-time glucose levels and information on insulin dosing. Users may access all their information in real time, in one screen, rather than jumping between apps, making it simpler to decide how much medication to take to control their blood sugar levels.



The countries covered in the Injection Pen market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



