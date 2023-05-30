New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airport Security Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463258/?utm_source=GNW





Rapid Increase in Number of Air Passengers, Growing Threat of Terrorism, and Rising Demand for Cloud-Based Airport Security Solutions Driving Market Growth



Past few decades, the demand for cloud-based airport security solutions in the aviation industry has been on the rise, due to several reasons such as rising cyber security attacks at airfields. The emergence of cloud technology has transformed the way airport security systems operate, offering several benefits over traditional on-premise solutions. Increasing adoption of cloud-based airport security solutions is driven by a range of factors such as scalability, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and improved efficiency, which is driving their adoption among airport authorities. Cloud technology enables airports to quickly scale their security systems up or down based on their needs. This scalability allows airports to adjust their security measures to cope with fluctuations in passenger traffic or changes in the threat landscape.





High Cost Associated with Implementing Advanced Security Measures and Increasing Prevalence of Cyber Threats to Hamper Industry Growth



The airport security market is facing significant challenges due to the increasing prevalence of cyber threats. Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated and frequent, posing a major risk to airport security systems and the safety of air travel. The aviation industry has become a prime target for cybercriminals seeking to exploit vulnerabilities in airport security systems to carry out various malicious activities.





The most significant cyber threats to airport security include ransomware attacks, data breaches, and identity theft. Ransomware attacks have become more common in recent years, with cybercriminals demanding payment in exchange for restoring access to critical airport systems and data. Data breaches can expose sensitive information, including passenger data and employee records, leading to financial and reputational damage. Identity theft can compromise airport security protocols, allowing unauthorized access to restricted areas and equipment.





Segments Covered in the Report





Application



• Surveillance



• Access Control



• Perimeter Security



• Screening



• Cyber Security



• Others





System



• Biometric System



• Alert and Cyber Security System



• E-fence and Ground Surveillance Radar System



• E-tag System



• Others





End User



• Terminal Side



• Air Side



• Naval Side





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 16 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Airport Security Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Analogic Corporation



• Bruker Corporation



• G4S Plc



• Hitachi, Ltd.



• Honeywell International



• L3Harris Technologies



• Leidos Holdings, Inc.



• Nuctech Company Ltd



• OSI Systems



• OT-Morpho (IDEMIA)



• Securitas AB



• Siemens AG



• SITA



• Smiths Detection



• Thales SA





Overall world revenue for Airport Security Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$13,124.1 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





