Stonebranch Mentioned in the 2023 Gartner® Data and Analytics Essentials: DataOps Report

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced today that it has been mentioned in the May 2023 Data and Analytics Essentials: DataOps report.*

According to Gartner, “DataOps tools eliminate the various inefficiencies and misalignments across data management technologies by streamlining data delivery processes and operationalizing data workloads.”

DataOps practices and tools enhance data pipeline automation and agility, which results in more efficient data operations. The primary DataOps market categories identified by Gartner are Orchestrators, Specialists, and Portfolio Players.

“Stonebranch is proud to be a DataOps Orchestrator,” said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. “We believe this reflects our commitment to help organizations automate and streamline their data operations, and ensure that data is delivered quickly, securely, and without error.”

The Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) works with any platform or application in a hybrid IT environment, including on-premises and cloud-based systems. As a DataOps Orchestrator, UAC doesn't replace existing specialized data management tools. Rather, end-users are enabled to control all automated processes across their data pipeline from a single orchestration platform. UAC enhances traditional batch or time-based approaches with real-time event-based automation. Additionally, UAC includes built-in managed file transfer (MFT) that's fully encrypted, compressed, and fault-tolerant.

To learn more about the Stonebranch solution for DataOps orchestration, visit stonebranch.com/it-automation-solutions/big-data-pipeline-orchestration.

* “Gartner, Data and Analytics Essentials: DataOps,” May 2, 2023.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.