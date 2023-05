Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

30 May 2023

Offer for Subscription Extension

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces an extension of the Ventures Offer for Subscription which opened on 2 November 2022 and Healthcare Offer for Subscription which opened on 13 October 2022 (“Offers”). Both Offers had previously been scheduled to close on 31 May 2023 but have now been extended to 3 p.m. on 31 July 2023.