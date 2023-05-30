New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463257/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing Global Demand, Product Innovation and Cost Effectiveness Driving Market Growth



The global demand for vaccines has been rising due to various factors, including population growth, aging populations, and the emergence of infectious diseases. This increasing demand creates opportunities for contract manufacturers to support vaccine developers in meeting the production needs, especially during pandemics or widespread outbreaks. Advances in vaccine research and development have led to the discovery of new vaccines and improved formulations. Contract manufacturers play a crucial role in translating these innovations into commercial products. As vaccine developers focus on RandD activities, they often seek external partners to handle manufacturing operations, driving the demand for contract manufacturing services. Contract manufacturing can provide cost-effective solutions for vaccine production. Establishing and maintaining large-scale manufacturing facilities can be capital-intensive for vaccine developers, while contract manufacturers can leverage their existing infrastructure, equipment, and expertise to produce vaccines at a lower cost per unit. This cost advantage makes contract manufacturing an attractive option for vaccine developers.





Regulations, Intellectual Property and Capacity Challenges to Hamper Industry Growth



The vaccine manufacturing industry is highly regulated, and contract manufacturers need to comply with stringent regulatory requirements imposed by regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Adhering to these regulations can be complex and time-consuming, leading to delays in production and increased costs. Vaccines often involve patented technologies and proprietary manufacturing processes. Contract manufacturers may face limitations or restrictions in accessing or using these technologies due to intellectual property rights held by the vaccine developers. Negotiating licensing agreements and protecting intellectual property can be challenging and may restrict the participation of certain contract manufacturers in the market. The manufacturing capacity for vaccines is limited, and there is often high demand, particularly during pandemics or widespread outbreaks. Contract manufacturers may face challenges in scaling up production to meet the required volumes within tight timelines. Limited capacity can result in delays, supply shortages, and increased competition among contract manufacturers for available projects.





Segments Covered in the Report





Process



• Upstream Process



• Downstream Process





Downstream Process



• Fill and Finish Operations



• Analytical and QC Studies



• Vaccine Packaging





Upstream Process



• Mammalian Expression Vaccine Type



• Bacterial Expression Vaccine Type



• Yeast Expression Vaccine Type



• Baculovirus/insect Expression Vaccine Type



• Other Upstream Process





End-use



• Human Use



• Veterinary





Type



• Subunit Vaccines



• Live Attenuated Vaccines



• Conjugate Vaccines



• Inactivated Vaccines



• Toxoid Vaccines



• Viral Vector Vaccines



• Recombinant Vector Vaccines



• Other Vaccine Types





Operation



• Preclinical



• Clinical



• Commercial





Company Size



• Small Manufacturers



• Mid-sized Manufacturers



• Large Manufacturers



• Very Large Manufacturers





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 21 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma



• Batavia Biosciences B.V.



• Bavarian Nordic



• Catalent Inc



• Charles River Laboratories



• Curia Global, Inc.



• Emergent BioSolutions



• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation



• ICON plc



• IDT Biologika



• Lonza



• Recipharm AB



• Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH and Co. KG



• Vibalogics



• WuXi Biologics





