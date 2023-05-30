BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Embark Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq – EMBK), CohBar, Inc. (Nasdaq – CWBR), Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE – GHL), PDC Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq – PDCE)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Embark Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq – EMBK)

Under the terms of the agreement, Embark will be acquired by Applied Intuition, Inc. Under the terms of the Agreement, Embark shareholders will receive $2.88 per Common Share in cash, corresponding to an equity value of approximately $71 million. The investigation concerns whether the Embark Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Applied Intuition is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $31.00 for the Company’s shares.

CohBar, Inc. (Nasdaq – CWBR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, CohBar will merge with Morphogenesis, Inc. (“Morphogenesis”). Each holder of CohBar common stock as of immediately prior to the closing of the transaction will be issued a dividend equal to approximately 3.30 shares of CohBar common stock. On a pro forma basis, pre-merger CohBar equityholders are expected to collectively own approximately 15% and pre-merger Morphogenesis equityholders are expected to collectively own approximately 77%, respectively, of the common stock of CohBar on a pro forma basis. The investigation concerns whether the CohBar Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to Company shareholders in the combined company.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE – GHL)

Under the terms of the agreement, Greenhill will be acquired by Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE - MFG) in an all-cash transaction at $15 per share, reflecting an enterprise value of approximately $550 million, including assumed debt. The investigation concerns whether the Greenhill Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Mizuho Financial Group is paying too little for the Company.

PDC Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq – PDCE)

Under the terms of the agreement, PDC Energy will be acquired by Chevron Corporation (NYSE - CVX) in an all-stock transaction valued at $6.3 billion, or $72 per share. Based on Chevron’s closing price on May 19, 2023, PDC shareholders will receive 0.4638 shares of Chevron for each PDC share. The total enterprise value, including debt, of the transaction is $7.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the PDC Energy Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Chevron is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $89.22 for the Company’s shares.

