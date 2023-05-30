Global Makeup Packaging Market 2023 - 2030: Rising Awareness Regarding Personal Grooming Products Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Makeup Packaging Market, By Material, By Product Type, By Application, And by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of makeup packaging market and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Packaging material plays an important role in packaging industries. Moreover, rapid industrialization, changing standards of living coupled with rising awareness regarding personal grooming products is leading to expansion of the consumer base for makeup products. Therefore, the makeup packaging market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics:



Key players are focusing on product launches, in order to expand their consumer base and product portfolio. For instance, in January 2019, Lush opened its first 'Naked' shop in the U.K., which was the first plastic packaging- free cosmetics shop in the country. The shop has an abundance of plastic packaging-free cosmetic alternatives in its portfolio ranging from classic to new Naked skincare innovations.



However, stringent government regulations related to makeup packaging products is expected to hamper growth of the global makeup packaging market over the forecast period. For instance, aluminum cosmetic containers should meet ISO 22715 requirements. Moreover, the container must safely store and protect the product from damage.

Compared to other material such as glass and plastic, aluminum packaging material does not face regulatory hurdles, as it is considered a solid choice for protecting the product against degradation. Aluminum has higher demand as packaging material by cosmetic industry players, owing to its low cost and sustainability.

Aluminum is made of recyclable and lightweight material. Moreover, strength and durability of aluminum makes it easy to meet the FDA, EU, and ISO requirements. For instance, EU cosmetic regulation (EC) NO 1223/2009 introduced a requirement to report on impurities & traces of product safety information and material used for packaging.



Furthermore, according to the GSO 1943/2016, GSO (GCC Standardization Organization) made it mandatory to feature information including the name of personal care and cosmetic products in Arabic on the packaging that are sold in the UAE.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global makeup packaging market based on the following parameters- company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make an informed decision regarding their future product launches, technology upgradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global makeup packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, makeup packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the makeup packaging market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7619.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12757.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation:

by Material:

Glass

Metal

Plastics

Others (Paper, etc.)

by Product Type:

Lip Stick Containers & Tubes

Lip Gloss Containers & Tubes

Cosmetic Pen

Powder Dispensers

Cushion

Bottle With Cap

Bottle With Pump

Compact

Face Stick

Tube

Jar with Cap

Mascara Packaging

by Application:

Lip Care

Eye Care

Skin Care

