Cell & Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market Report 2023-2033

The Cell and Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market Report 2023-2033:





Favourable Initiatives and Programs for Easier Access to Cell and Gene Therapy Driving Market Growth



Patient access programs are initiatives designed to facilitate the access of patients with rare or serious diseases to cell and gene therapies. These programs offer various types of support to ensure that patients receive effective therapy in a timely manner. Support may include financial assistance, education and awareness, regulatory guidance, and transportation assistance. Due to the high cost of these therapies, affordability becomes a significant challenge for patients. To address this issue, governments and biopharmaceutical companies have implemented patient access programs that provide financial aid and reimbursement schemes, aiming to extend the reach of these therapies to patients. For examples, Novartis provide Patient Assistance NOW Program, a patient access programs for cell and gene therapy. This program offers financial assistance and support services to eligible patients receiving Kymriah and other medications from Novartis.





However, the cost associated with the storage and temperature-controlled transport of biologics is essential to maintain the integrity and effectiveness of these specialized medicines. Specifically, biologics that necessitate ultra-low temperature storage and transportation, like gene therapies and cell-based therapies, can incur significant expenses. This high cost is expected to act as a limiting factor for the growth of the cell and gene therapy cold chain logistics market.





Stringent Government Regulations to Hamper Industry Growth



Various governments have implemented stringent regulations regarding the importation of cell and gene therapeutics. Regulatory bodies require manufacturers to meet specific safety standards before granting market approval and allowing distribution. Similar rules apply to the importation of biologics, including vaccines and cell and gene therapies. Certain countries have additional regulations such as import permits, labeling requirements, storage information, and customs clearance documents for imported biologics. Logistic companies, along with their regulatory teams, must provide all necessary documentation to ensure a safe and legal process through the regulatory authorities. Moreover, such regulations can present obstacles to importing biotherapeutics into developing countries with less established regulatory frameworks, thus limiting patient access to these treatments in those regions.





Segments Covered in the Report





Component



• Cryogenic Shippers



• Cryogenic Storage Freezers



• Ultra-Low Freezers



• Cold Chain Management Systems



• Shipment and Storage Medium



• Cryogenic Packout Kits



• Others





Services



• Transportation



• Storage



• Packaging





Mode of Transport



• Air Transport



• Ground Transport



• Water Transports





Holding Temperature Range



• Cryogenic



• Refrigerated



• Ambient



• Others





End-users



• Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



• Academic and Research Institutes



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and xx leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Cell and Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AmerisourceBergen Corporation



• Arvato Supply Chain Solutions SE



• Be The Match BioTherapies



• BioLife Solutions, Inc.



• BioStor Sytems, Inc.



• Cardinal Health, Inc.



• Catalent Inc.



• Cryoport, Inc.



• Marken (a UPS Company)



• Polar Express Transportation



• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



• Yourway Biopharma Services Company





Overall world revenue for Cell and Gene Therapy Cold Chain Logistics Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$1,655 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





