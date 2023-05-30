Aware, Inc. Announces AwareID Customer, “A Safer Walk,” to Implement Company’s “Game Changing” Technology to provide Women with more Secure Connections

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new technology is now enabling women to meet each other via an app and walk together with greater peace of mind. Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading authentication company applying proven and trusted adaptive authentication to solve everyday business challenges with biometrics, is now bringing its adaptive verification platform, AwareID®, to A Safer Walk , a verified walk network that connects women with other women so they can accompany one another in public.

A Safer Walk is a Canadian-based mobility app available for women to connect with other women for walks, cab rides, or public transit commutes. The goal of the app is to reduce the stress and anxiety associated with the risk of gender-based violence that may occur when women are alone. AwareID is integrated within the app to provide identity verification for members when they sign up.

“When it comes to ensuring everyone feels safe and secure in their daily routine, Aware’s convenient onboarding and verification technology can make that happen,” says Craig Herman, chief revenue officer at Aware. “We are impressed with A Safer Walk’s mission and delighted to be able to support them with our biometric verification technology to further the organization’s success.”

“Recent data has shown that violence against women is on the rise in Canada, which is contributing to an increased fear and anxiety women feel when they are walking, running or using public transit by themselves,” says Trevor MacDonald, founder of A Safer Walk. “Our ability to implement Aware’s mobile onboarding and verification technology is a game changer and allows us to ensure genuine connections amongst local women looking for safe and secure options.”

A Safer Walk is currently being piloted in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and will be looking to expand across North America in 2023.

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using leading-edge adaptive biometrics. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Now celebrating the company’s 30th anniversary as a leader in biometrics, Aware’s algorithms are based on diverse data sets from around the world and can be tailored to the unique security needs of its customers. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, easy opt-in and opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.



