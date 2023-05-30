With 8.8% CAGR, Global Clarifying Agents Market Size Forecasted to Reach USD 576.43 Million By 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Clarifying Agents Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Naturals, Synthetic); By Form; By Polymer; By Application; By End-use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global clarifying agents market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 247.78 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 576.43 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.8% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Clarifying Agents? What is the Expected Size & Share of Clarifying Agents Market?

Overview

Clarifying agents are utilized to detach dangled solids from liquids by influencing flocculation, generating the solids to arrange a bigger collection that can be effortlessly separated after they either hover on the surface or sink to the foundation of the containment vessel. The rapidly rising demand for clarifying agents market can be attributed to the fact that adding them permits the neutralization of the electrostatic power, instigates flocculation, and configures the collection of particles.

The growing demand for clarifying agents in several administrations involving packaging, consumer commodities, automotive, and others propels the market's growth. Additionally, growing consciousness of the advantages of utilizing clarifying agents is anticipated to further restore market growth in the near future.

Some of the Key Companies Covered Are:

Kerry Group

DSM

Ashland Global

BASF

Novozymes

Archer Daniels Midland Company

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

PPG Industries

AB Vickers

Croda International

Clariant

AGC Chemicals

Innospec Inc.

Stepan Company

Wacker Chemie AG

Nouryon

Kemira Oyj

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Tiarco Chemical

Hydrite Chemical Co

Market Drivers

Growing disposable income : Clarifying agents market size is expanding as the packaging industry in surfacing markets such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to evolve because of growing disposable income and substituting consumer way of living. The global demand for packaged fruits and vegetables also drives the requirement for clarifying agents, as transparent packaging is frequently favored.

: Clarifying agents market size is expanding as the packaging industry in surfacing markets such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to evolve because of growing disposable income and substituting consumer way of living. The global demand for packaged fruits and vegetables also drives the requirement for clarifying agents, as transparent packaging is frequently favored. Removal of adulteration : The growing demand for refined food and beverages globally pushes the requirement for clarifying agents. They detach adulteration and enhance the lucidity and emergence of food and drink, rendering them more tempting to consumers.

: The growing demand for refined food and beverages globally pushes the requirement for clarifying agents. They detach adulteration and enhance the lucidity and emergence of food and drink, rendering them more tempting to consumers. Guaranteeing congruous product quality : Clarifying agents are also utilized in pharmaceutical industries to improvise the drug trait by detaching adulteration and guaranteeing congruous product quality. The growing demand for pharmaceuticals is propelling the market.

: Clarifying agents are also utilized in pharmaceutical industries to improvise the drug trait by detaching adulteration and guaranteeing congruous product quality. The growing demand for pharmaceuticals is propelling the market. Detachment of bacteria: Consumers are becoming more conscious of food welfare's significance and demanding high-quality, secure, and unadulterated food commodities. Clarifying agents' market sales are soaring as they assist in detaching adulteration, bacteria, and other detrimental materials, rendering them safe for intake.

Top Report Findings

The growing demand for refined food and beverages globally pushes the requirement for clarifying agents.

The market is essentially segregated into type, form, polymer, application, end-user, and region.

The leading region of the market is Asia Pacific.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Applications in the water treatment industry : Clarifying agents are add-ons embodied into polymers in the course of manufacturing to improvise particular properties. These agents secure the particles bringing about them either sifting out of the liquid or filtered out. Clarifying agents realize applications in several industries involving food and beverage manufacturing, water treatment, and oil refining.

: Clarifying agents are add-ons embodied into polymers in the course of manufacturing to improvise particular properties. These agents secure the particles bringing about them either sifting out of the liquid or filtered out. Clarifying agents realize applications in several industries involving food and beverage manufacturing, water treatment, and oil refining. Substantial application in packaging : The demand for clarifying agents realizes notable application in packaging where they execute a vital role in improvising the aspect of the packaged product, rendering it more attractive to consumers and safeguarding it from impairment in the course of storage and transportation.

: The demand for clarifying agents realizes notable application in packaging where they execute a vital role in improvising the aspect of the packaged product, rendering it more attractive to consumers and safeguarding it from impairment in the course of storage and transportation. Growing demand for clear beverages: The usage of clarifying agents in the food and beverage industry, especially in the alcoholic beverage industry, has been a notable element pushing the market growth. The growing demand for pictorially attractive and clear beverages and the requirement to encounter governmental needs have caused the growing adoption of clarifying agents in the industry.

Segmental Analysis

The granules segment is anticipated to hold the biggest market share

Based on form, the granules segment is anticipated to hold the biggest market share. Clarifying agents market demand is rising due to the commercial of granule form clarifying agents growingly utilized in packaging and consumer commodity applications in several industries. The granule forms can be easily amalgamated with traditional feeders and obtain escalated substance-handling efficacy.

The packaging segment is expected to dominate the market

Based on application, the packaging segment is expected to dominate the market. Clarifying agents market trends include the proliferation of retail and e-commerce industries, speedy urbanization, escalating demand for makeup, and growing acceptance of health science administration in surfacing economies.

Clarifying Agents Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 576.43 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 268.72 Million Expected CAGR Growth 8.8% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Kerry Group, DSM, Ashland Global, BASF, Novozymes, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, PPG Industries, AB Vickers, Croda International, Clariant, AGC Chemicals, Innospec Inc., Stepan Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Nouryon, Kemira Oyj, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Tiarco Chemical, Hydrite Chemical Co Segments Covered By Type, By Form, By Polymer, By Application, By End-use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific: This region held the largest clarifying agents market share due to several elements, including growing demand for processed food and beverages and proliferating pharmaceutical industry in the region.

North America: This region has a notable market for clarifying agents, an ingrained food and beverage industry, and stringent regulatory needs. The usage of explaining agents in the North American food and beverage industry has been propelled by the requirement to encounter these governmental requirements and guarantee the quality and security of products.

Browse the Detail Report “Clarifying Agents Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Naturals, Synthetic); By Form; By Polymer; By Application; By End-use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/clarifying-agents-market

Recent Developments

In December 2021, PolyOne Corporation and Clariant AG Signed a contract to buy its global color and additive masterbatch business from Clariant.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Clarifying Agents Market report based on type, form, polymer, application, end-use, and region:

By Type Outlook

Naturals Chitosan Gelatine Guar Gum Other

Synthetic Polyacrylamide Silica Bentonite Other



By Form Outlook

Powder

Granules

Liquid

By Polymer Outlook

PP Homopolymer Random copolymer Impact copolymer

PE

PET

Others

By Application Outlook

Packaging

Consumer Products

Automotive

Others

By End Use Outlook

Food and Beverages Brewing process Dairy products

Pharmaceutical

Water Treatment

Polymer

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

