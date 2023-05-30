Golar releases its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance report

Golar LNG Limited (“Golar”) is pleased to announce that it has issued its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report. This comprehensive report describes Golar’s important role in advancing the global energy transition to a lower carbon future - championing LNG as a transition fuel in partnership with renewables, and as a reliable alternative for those in need of energy security today.

Our 2022 ESG report is attached and will also be posted to our website.

