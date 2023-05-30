Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.5%

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fresh Meat Packaging Market, By Material Type, By Packaging Technology, By Meat Type, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global fresh meat packaging market, market size (US$ Million, million tons), and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030).

Company Profiles

Amcor Limited

E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co

Bemis Company, Inc.

Berry Plastic Group

Winpack Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Crown Holdings

Reynolds Group

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Sealpac International BV

Fresh meat requires highly advanced packaging solutions to maintain the color and quality of the meat product. Oxygen is essential for maintaining the freshness of meat and the most advanced and preferable technology for the packaging of meat products is thermoforming films as it is easy to open and also keeps the meat fresh for a longer time.



Market Dynamics:



The fresh meat packaging market has witnessed significant growth in recent past years, owing to the growing demand for meat products such as pork, beef, poultry, and seafood across the world.

Based on material type, the fresh meat packaging market is bifurcated into polyethylene, polypropylene, biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyamide (PA), and others. Among these segments, polyethylene packaging is widely used in packaging for fresh meat products, due to the rising environmental concerns regarding the harmful effects of packaging wastes across the world.

Moreover, growing awareness regarding global warming is fueling the demand for innovation and development of biodegradable and recyclable packaging materials such as bio-based polymers. These factors are estimated to boost the growth of the fresh meat packaging market during the forecast period.



Moreover, based on meat type, the fresh meat packaging market is segmented into beef, pork, poultry, seafood, and others. Among these segments, beef meat dominated the fresh meat packaging market in 2022, owing to the demand for beef meat across the world. According to the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. is a major producer of beef and poultry meat, producing around 20% of the total beef production in the world. This factor is estimated to drive the growth of the fresh meat packaging market in the coming years.



Furthermore, North America region dominated the global fresh meat products market in 2022, owing to the growing meat production in this region. According to the North American Meat Association, in 2017, approx. 52 Million pounds of meat was produced in the U.S. As a result, this scenario is estimated to foster the growth of the fresh meat packaging market during the forecast timeframe.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market. It provides valuable insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, fresh meat products, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players.

It profiles leading players in the fresh meat packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, key developments, and future plans.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions with respect to their future product launch, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The fresh meat packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry, including investors, product developers, distributors, fresh meat packaging companies, research institutes, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would greatly benefit in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global fresh meat packaging market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2132.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2818 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation

by Material Type:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP)

Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH)

polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyamide (PA)

Others

by Packaging Technology:

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Vacuum Skin Packaging

Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging

Others

by Meat Type:

Beef

Pork

Poultry

Seafood

Others

by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Nordic

Benelux

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

ASEAN

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6u1h90

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment