About to Bounce New Orleans Party Rentals Expands Service Area for Water Slide Rentals

New Orleans, LA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- About to Bounce New Orleans Party Rental Company is pleased to share that they have expanded their service areas for water slide rentals and bounce house rentals. They now deliver and set up free to the Greater New Orleans areas, including Algiers, Ama, Arabi, Avondale, Belle Chasse, Boutte, Chalmette, Des Allemands, Destrehan, Gretna, Hahnville, Harahan, Harvey, Jefferson, Kenner, Lafitte, Luling, Marrero, Meraux, Metairie, Norco, Paradis, River Ridge, St. Rose, Terrytown, Violet, Waggaman, and Westwego. Additionally, they serve Braithwaite, Montz, Laplace, and St. Bernard, but with a delivery fee.



There are many reasons to rent an inflatable water slide from ATB. First is their unparalleled customer service. They have received 5-star ratings and reviews on Google and are highly recommended in the Greater New Orleans area. They also have the largest selection of bounce house rentals and water slide rentals in the region. They constantly update their inventory with the newest equipment. All their equipment is inspected, cleaned, and sanitized after every use. Lastly, they carry a huge variety of themed inflatables to cater to different events and parties.

About to Bounce operates online 24/7. Customers can now book their favorite slides on the website. They are currently running a limited-time offer on their website, where customers can get FREE overnight on all party rentals in the New Orleans area. With no cancellation fee, customers don’t have to worry about paying anything extra in case they need to postpone or cancel their event due to unavoidable reasons, but they must inform the company 48 hours before the event. No other party rental company is as flexible as ATB when it comes to cancellations.

There is no better way to beat the summer heat than to cool off on a water slide. Children love these slides for a multitude of reasons. They are fun, there is water, and they can play with friends. ATB has a large inventory ready to accommodate all your party rental needs. As this is a very demanding season, customers should make advanced bookings to secure their water slide rentals or bounce house rentals that their guests will enjoy. There are single-, dual- and multi-lane water slides from 13 feet to 70 feet for guests of all age groups.

To learn more, visit https://www.abouttobounce.com/category/inflatable_water_slide_rentals/.

About to Bounce, based in New Orleans, LA offers the largest selection of bounce house rentals, water slide rentals, party rentals, and many more for the communities in and around the Greater New Orleans, Louisiana area. The equipment will be delivered free of cost and set up at the location.

