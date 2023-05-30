Global Soft Tissue Repair Market Report 2023: Rising Emergency Surgeries to Treat Sports Injuries Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Tissue Repair Market, By Product Type, By Application, By End User, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global soft tissue repair market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Company Profiles
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
- Baxter
- Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
- Stryker Corp.
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation
- Medtronic plc
- Acera Surgical, Inc.
- Anthrex, Inc.
- Acelity L.P. Inc.
- Biorez
- Aroa Biosurgery Limited
- Misonix, Inc.
- Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.
- AlloSource
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- TEIJIN LIMITED
- Smith+Nephew
- CONMED Corporation
Soft tissue repair or healing is often referred to the sequential process by which damaged tissue is replaced with a living tissue and is further divided into three main categories: tissue repair, regeneration, and reconstruction.
Soft tissue surgery is primarily aimed at improving joint stability by restoring the underlying length of muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Common soft tissue surgeries include tendon grafting, fasciotomy, cartilage resection or repair, muscle repair, and ligament reconstruction.
Rising emergency surgeries to treat sports injuries, increasing product approvals, and expansion of medical infrastructure in developing countries are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in December 2022, an article published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that around 18.6 million people in U.S. were admitted to hospitals for emergency surgeries
Market Dynamics:
Increasing impact of sport and physical activity on health is now recognized around the world. Rising sports injuries such as ankle sprains, tendonitis, hip muscle injuries, bursitis, and stress-induced injuries due to youth interest in sports, will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Moreover, increased adoption of organic growth strategies such as product launches by key market players to expand their product portfolios and that will drive market growth during the forecast period. For example, in May 2022, Paragon 28,a leading medical device company, announced the launch of a new product named TenoTac 2.0. TenoTac 2.0 is a soft tissue stabilization system that can be used for hammer toe and soft tissue repair.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global soft tissue repair market based on the following parameters-company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- Global soft tissue repair market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global soft tissue repair market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$6943.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10392.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
by Product Type:
- Synthetic
- Allograft
- Xenograft
- Alloplast
by Application:
- Breast Reconstruction
- Hernia
- Dermatology
- Orthopedics
- Dental
- Vaginal Sling
- Others
by End User:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
