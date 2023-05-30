Eve Sirel to become a Member of the Management Board Of LHV Varahaldus

English Estonian

The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Varahaldus, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group, has elected Eve Sirel as a new Member of the LHV Varahaldus Management Board. Her five-year term at the Management Board will start on 1 June 2023. As of then LHV Varahaldus Management Board will have three members – in addition to Eve Sirel, Vahur Vallistu and Joel Kukemelk will continue as members.



Eve Sirel has been working at LHV since 2011, operating from 2011 to 2015 as the Risk Manager of LHV Varahaldus and since 2015 as the Head of Operations of LHV Varahaldus. She has acquired a technical sciences master's degree in business information technology from Tallinn University of Technology and a natural sciences master's degree in mathematics from Tallinn University. Eve Sirel holds 115,681 shares of AS LHV Group, and in addition, can acquire a total of 56,775 shares for options issued in 2021, 2022 and 2023.



According to Vahur Vallistu, the Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Varahaldus, the addition of Eve Sirel to the Management Board will enable to distribute the areas of responsibility between the board members more clearly than before, and thereby improve the efficiency of investment, sales and risk control functions. "Eve is a very capable organizer with strong leadership qualities, and also based on her previous experience, she is an excellent complement to the current board," said Vallistu.



LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. The Group’s companies employ more than 930 people. As at the end of April, LHV’s banking services are being used by 394,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 131,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus is protecting a total of 158,000 clients. The Group’s subsidiary LHV Bank owns a banking licence in the United Kingdom and offers banking services to international fintech companies and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.







